The manufacturing of products using refrigerants with high GWP will be strictly prohibited in the United States, but selling, using, and repairing products produced before 2025 are not prohibited. So, consumers do not need to change the refrigerants in their HVAC systems immediately. However, following the Kigali Amendment and the Montreal Protocol, which influenced the regulatory changes in both the US and Europe, other countries will need to update their regulations within a few years. With the restriction on selling in the United States and the global trend of changing regulations, the use of prohibited refrigerants will decrease, potentially raising their prices.