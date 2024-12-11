The oil-free magnetic bearing technology further enhances the efficiency and reliability of the chiller. By eliminating the need for oil, the system reduces maintenance requirements and improves overall performance. The magnetic bearings also allow for smoother and quieter operation, which is a significant advantage in noise-sensitive environments.

The combination of inverter technology and oil-free magnetic bearings ensures that the chiller operates at peak efficiency, even under varying load conditions. This makes it an excellent choice for large-scale cooling applications where sustainability and performance are paramount.