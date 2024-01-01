4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions - 43UM662H4LC

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.
* 65 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
TV Casting : AirServer
Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort with the LG Hospitality TV featuring built-in AirServer. Guest can connect their personal devices with instant QR code login and enjoy their favourite OTT* shows on a big screen TV. It offers persisted pairing, so once pairing is completed, guests don’t need to pair the devices again during their stay. More importantly, guests’ personal information is automatically deleted upon check-out, ensuring privacy and security.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Membership required.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM662H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.
* In case of 43", 50" TV (55" : 57.5 mm, 65" : 57.7 mm, 75" : 59.9 mm)
Conformal Coating
TVs in hotels or resorts can’t avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Stand Type
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Front Colour
Ashed Blue
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
420 nit
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
-
Game Optimiser
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Sound
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 23
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Multi-View
YES
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YES (USB Auto playback)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Mobile Remote
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (2ea)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
YES (Need Stand)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
968 x 626 x 303 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
968 x 565 x 29.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1055 x 660 x 142 mm
-
Weight with Stand
12.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
9.3 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.3 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
109.1W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
84.9W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
