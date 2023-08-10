About Cookies on This Site

Full HD Standard Signage

32SM5J-B

(1)
Front view with infill image

LG webOS Standard Signage

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

 

This image shows that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

High-Performance with webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide additional solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager page and the content displayed on the signage are the same. It indicates that the SM5J series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the SM5J series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.

There is SM5J installed in the meeting room with one of AV control system, which helps users control AV of the SM5J series.

Compatible with AV Control System

The SM5J series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.

 

Smart Signage Platform

Coupons or sales promotions can be offered via Bluetooth. Also, the content of the Signage, installed on the wall of the store, has the same one of the mobile device, a person is holding, by the Content Mirroring function via the WiFi network. The SM5J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

Real-Time Promotion

 

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

 

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

 

The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-322T)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

NO / YES

ePEAT(US only)

NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Connected Care

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

DP In

NO

DVI-D In

NO

RGB In

NO

Audio In

NO

RS232C In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

IR In

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

HDMI Out

NO

DP Out

NO

Audio Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

RS232C Out

YES

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

IR Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

Temperature Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

FAN (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Group Manager

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Fail over

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

No Signal Image

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

PIP

NO

PBP

NO

Screen Share

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Play via URL

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SNMP

YES

ISM Method

YES

Auto Set ID

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Control Manager

YES

Cisco Certification

NO

Crestron Connected

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

PM mode

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

Network Ready

YES

Beacon

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

webRTC

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

Weight (Head)

5.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

6.5Kg

Packed Weight

7.4Kg

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

810 x 510 x 132mm

Handle

NO

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type compatible

NO

OPS Power Built-in

NO

PANEL

Screen Size (Inch)

32

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

400nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Response Time

10ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Transparency

N/A

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

55W

Max.

75W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

38.5W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32SM5J-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32SM5J-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.