49" UHD Standard Signage | 49UH5N-E
49" UHD Standard Signage | 49UH5N-E

49UH5N-E

49" UHD Standard Signage | 49UH5N-E

UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.

* 75 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Resolution Display

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

It is displaying the bezel size as 6.9mm by 18.4mm and demonstrating its thinness at 57.5mm depth.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5N-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-E is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

 

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket. Bezels accessories can also be used to convert it into an art frame, making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.

High Resolution Display

Enhanced Security Features

The UH5N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 X 178

Color Depth

10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

Tr : 6ms / Tf :9ms

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

Weight(Head)

13.6 kg

Packed Weight

16.1 kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1095.6 x 630.8 x 29.7mm (without IR)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100W

Max.

140W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 478 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

70W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(NewErP)/Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

Mobile CMS

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

Optional

Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

IP5X

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49UH5N-E)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49UH5N-E)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(49UH5N-E)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49UH5N-E)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49UH5N-E)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.