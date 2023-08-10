About Cookies on This Site

Product Information Sheet

55CT5WJ-B

(1)
Winner of Design Award

reddot Award 2021

reddot winner 2021

LG One:Quick Works, All-in-One Video Conferencing Display

Make your online meetings more productive and interactive with LG One:Quick Works.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Display for Maximum Productivity

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.
Smart Auto Focusing

Have the camera and mic move to you, not the other way around. One:Quick Works automatically focuses on the speaker and it is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise, while the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaker.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG's One:Quick Remote Meeting works seamlessly with One: Quick Works for users to share documents in various formats, perform real-time interactive drawings and detect who's speaking on the other end automatically.

Easy-To-Use Conference App Store

Shortcuts for installing video conferencing and collaboration apps are included to help with user productivity. A true all-in-one video conferencing solution must be able to use a wide variety of video conferencing apps.

*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT

*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Equipped with In-cell touch, One:Quick Works turns ideas into reality with 10 points of multi touch. And it conveniently sends files such as notes, writings, drawings and images created in meetings via e-mail.

* Touch pen provided (1 ea.)
** Dedicated apps required for making notes and drawings (MS Whiteboard app ready)
Voice Recording

Rather than keeping separate meeting minutes, simply record the meeting and share files with participants via e-mail.

* Voice Recording may not be allowed when using the video conferencing app.
Split View for Multi-Tasking

Share files and organize ideas simultaneously with members in the meeting room.
Optimized User Experience

Provides a user friendly interface, from adjusting network settings for meetings, screen division to display settings. Supports quick and easy access to video conferencing apps with the One:Quick Works launcher.

*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.

*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.

55CT5WJ-09-Optimized-User-Experience-Digital-Signage-ID-D-2

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

* Stands are sold separately.

Awarded the reddot Design Award

With an impressive award-winning design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace. Also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participant.

ENERGY STAR® Certified
All Spec

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Interface

USB1.1

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

MIC_Pickup Range

6m

One:Quick Remote Meeting

YES

Storage

128GB

MIC_Array

10ea

Memory(RAM)

8GB

File Sharing

YES

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

120°

Camera_Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Camera_Video Framing

YES

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

4x Zoom

Cloning

NO

Compatibility One:Quick Share

YES

CPU

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

NO

Launcher Bar

YES

Meeting(Voice) Record

YES

MIC_Beamforming

YES

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

YES

Screen Capture

YES

SplitView_Customized Template

NO

SplitView_Full / Half

YES

Warranty

3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Humidity Sensor

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

Current Sensor

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

DP In

YES (USB Type C)

DP Out

YES (USB Type C)

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

NO

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

HDMI-CEC

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1265 x 815 x 290mm

Packed Weight

31Kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

26Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

26.6Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

450nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

245W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

Typ.

127W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55CT5WJ-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55CT5WJ-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55CT5WJ-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55CT5WJ-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55CT5WJ-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.