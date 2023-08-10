We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Winner of Design Award
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display for Maximum Productivity
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Easy-To-Use Conference App Store
*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT
*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.
55CT5WJ-09-Optimized-User-Experience-Digital-Signage-ID-D-2
Awarded the reddot Design Award
All Spec
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
Interface
USB1.1
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø8 mm
Operating System Support
Windows 10 or higher
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
35ms ↓
MIC_Pickup Range
6m
One:Quick Remote Meeting
YES
Storage
128GB
MIC_Array
10ea
Memory(RAM)
8GB
File Sharing
YES
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
Built-in Apps
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) MS Whiteboard (Download link)
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
120°
Camera_Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Camera_Video Framing
YES
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
4x Zoom
Cloning
NO
Compatibility One:Quick Share
YES
CPU
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
Graphic
AMD Radeon Vega
Home Dashboard
NO
Launcher Bar
YES
Meeting(Voice) Record
YES
MIC_Beamforming
YES
OS ver.
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
YES
Screen Capture
YES
SplitView_Customized Template
NO
SplitView_Full / Half
YES
Warranty
3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
Humidity Sensor
NO
Local Key Operation
YES
Current Sensor
NO
Pixel Sensor
NO
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
BLU Sensor
NO
Power Indicator
NO
Proximity Sensor
NO
Temperature Sensor
YES
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
ePEAT(US only)
NO
ERP / Energy Star
YES / Energy Star 8.0
Safety
CB / NRTL
Audio In
NO
Audio Out
NO
DP In
YES (USB Type C)
DP Out
YES (USB Type C)
DVI-D In
NO
External Speaker Out
NO
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
HDMI Out
NO
IR In
NO
RGB In
NO
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
RS232C In
NO
RS232C Out
NO
Touch USB
NO
USB In
USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)
HDMI-CEC
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Bezel Color
Silver
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)
Handle
NO
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1265 x 815 x 290mm
Packed Weight
31Kg
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
Weight (Head)
26Kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
26.6Kg
OPS Power Built-in
NO
OPS Type compatible
NO
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Edge
Brightness
450nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Dynamic CR
NO
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
IPS
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
55
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 12%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
DPM
0.5W
Max.
245W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
Typ.
127W
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
Connected Care
NO
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
Basic
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
Optional
2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
Direct Sunlight
N/A
IP Rating
N/A
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
Power Protection
N/A
Smart Calibration
N/A
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Manual& Software
-
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
-
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
-
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
-
Repair request service conveniently online.