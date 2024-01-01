We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
The display has been installed on a column at the airport, which is exposed to the bright sunlight. In spite of bright environment, advertisements on the display are clearly demonstrated.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH7N-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH7N-E is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
The UH7N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket. Bezels accessories can also be used to convert it into an art frame, making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.
The UH7N-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
* Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH7N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
Sustainability
Recycled resins are used to manufacture back covers for digital signage product* and LG plans to expand this practice to other models as well. In addition, recycled cardboard was partially used to produce packaging materials, and the printing information on the packaging materials was written by only black ink.
* Digital signage product refers "UH7N-E" model
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
0.28
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
-
RS232C In
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
IR In
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
DP Out
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/DP/USB-C
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(Input HDMI, DP, USB C / Output DP)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.1 kg
-
Packed Weight
20.5 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1231.4 x 707.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360.0 x 801.0 x 161.0mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes( IR)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes(4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
110W
-
Max.
160W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
77
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes(NewErP)/Yes
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)
-
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face down)
Yes(Max 30˚ degree, 40℃ temperature)
-
IP Rating
IP5X
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
