4K UHD Signage

Energy-Efficient UHD Signage
Display with Enhanced Security
Signage is installed on the central wall of the store, and it shows advertisements clearly and vividly.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The 65US5P-E features a high-performance SoC that eliminates the need for a separate media player, enabling seamless multitasking. With the user-friendly webOS platform, developers can easily create apps and connect with external sensors and webOS partner apps, creating a convenient environment for SI.
High Energy Efficiency with ErP D Level
With leading technology and dedication to energy efficiency, the 65US5P-E achieved an ErP D level, three levels higher than the previous G level models. This means it has an outstanding cost-saving effect compared to conventional RGB panels, as it can reduce power consumption by more than 30% while maintaining the same brightness. Its premium energy-saving performance is certified by the renowned testing company SGS.
The 65US5P-E screen installed at the sports bar vividly showcases baseball games.
* ErP stands for Energy-related Products Directive.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the 65US5P-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.
The 65US5P-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the 65US5P-E offers strong resistance to challenging conditions. Its Conformal Coating on the power board helps protect against salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, assisting stable operation. Additionally, customer-centric features like IP5x certification, a 30-degree tilting capability, and Shock Monitoring enhance both reliability and customer satisfaction.
The 65US5P-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Enhanced Security
In various business fields, both hardware and software security are crucial. LG`s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) is specifically crafted to safeguard vital data from external threats. Additionally, certified with the high standards of ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2, the 65US5P-E instills confidence in its security measures.
LG Shield
While security threats are prevalent in various industries, LG has developed a dedicated security platform called LG Security Platform “LG Shield“. Integrated into webOS 6.0, LG Shield offers a safe environment for users. A 5-tiered defense system provides protection against a wide range of threats. Also, real-time monitoring capabilities enable the platform to detect and respond to security threats in real time, assisting the utmost security for users.
Securely operated through LG Shield's defense system, the 65US5P-E on the company lobby wall provides reliable service.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
* Sold separately.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS(M+)
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colours
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes (3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP In
Yes (1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
-
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
IR In
Yes (1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
Yes (Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
24.2 kg
-
Packed Weight
30.4 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
TBD
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
95W
-
Max.
130W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
66.5
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP "D")/X
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)
-
Optional
Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B), Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face down)
Yes (TBD, Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)
-
IP Rating
IP5X
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
