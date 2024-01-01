About Cookies on This Site

65US5P-E

4K UHD Signage

(1)
Front view with infill image

Energy-Efficient UHD Signage
Display with Enhanced Security

Signage is installed on the central wall of the store, and it shows advertisements clearly and vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

Convenient webOS Platform

The 65US5P-E features a high-performance SoC that eliminates the need for a separate media player, enabling seamless multitasking. With the user-friendly webOS platform, developers can easily create apps and connect with external sensors and webOS partner apps, creating a convenient environment for SI.

High Energy Efficiency with ErP D Level

With leading technology and dedication to energy efficiency, the 65US5P-E achieved an ErP D level, three levels higher than the previous G level models. This means it has an outstanding cost-saving effect compared to conventional RGB panels, as it can reduce power consumption by more than 30% while maintaining the same brightness. Its premium energy-saving performance is certified by the renowned testing company SGS.

The 65US5P-E screen installed at the sports bar vividly showcases baseball games.

* ErP stands for Energy-related Products Directive.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the 65US5P-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

The 65US5P-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the 65US5P-E offers strong resistance to challenging conditions. Its Conformal Coating on the power board helps protect against salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, assisting stable operation. Additionally, customer-centric features like IP5x certification, a 30-degree tilting capability, and Shock Monitoring enhance both reliability and customer satisfaction.

The 65US5P-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Enhanced Security

In various business fields, both hardware and software security are crucial. LG`s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) is specifically crafted to safeguard vital data from external threats. Additionally, certified with the high standards of ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2, the 65US5P-E instills confidence in its security measures.

LG Shield

While security threats are prevalent in various industries, LG has developed a dedicated security platform called LG Security Platform “LG Shield“. Integrated into webOS 6.0, LG Shield offers a safe environment for users. A 5-tiered defense system provides protection against a wide range of threats. Also, real-time monitoring capabilities enable the platform to detect and respond to security threats in real time, assisting the utmost security for users.

Securely operated through LG Shield's defense system, the 65US5P-E on the company lobby wall provides reliable service.

EMC Class B Certified

65US5P-E is safe from electromagnetic waves, which are harmful to the environment and human body, with EMC Class B certification.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

 

* Sold separately.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS(M+)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colours

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    Yes (1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1),  3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes (Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    24.2 kg

  • Packed Weight

    30.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    TBD

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    95W

  • Max.

    130W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    66.5

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP "D")/X

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B), Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes (TBD, Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.