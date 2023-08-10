We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
QR Login for
Easy Cloud Access
The QR code on the home screen reduces preparation time for class by enabling personal device verification. Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification without any additional login process. Once a lesson is finished, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thus the risk of a personal information leak is reduced.