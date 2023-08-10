We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
Super High Resolution
This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
* Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W)
High Brightness
UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
* The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently than the actual ones.
All Spec
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Gapless Playback
-
NO
-
ISM Method
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
SI Server Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
NO
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
NO
-
Fail over
-
NO
-
Group Manager
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
NO
-
Local Network Sync
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
Non-webOS
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
RS232C Sync
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
SNMP
-
NO
-
Status Mailing
-
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
NO
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Dynamic CR
-
200,000:1
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
98
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI 85%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RS232C In
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/B/L/R: 17mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2440 x 1468 x 275mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm
-
Packed Weight
-
105Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400 or 800 x 800 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
78Kg
-
Basic
-
LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual
-
Optional
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / NO
-
Safety
-
UL, CB
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1706 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
N/A
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
560W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
500W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
-
NO
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
