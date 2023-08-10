About Cookies on This Site

(2)
A large display is installed on a shopping mall’s interior wall, and the display’s screen is showing advertisements clearly and vibrantly.

UHD Large Screen Signage Display with LG webOS Platform

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Super High Resolution

Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD.

UM5K has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Adequate Brightness Level

The UM5K series boasts an adequate brightness level of 500 cd/m² for indoor displays, effectively showcasing content and capturing the public’s attention. This makes it an adequate display solution for marketing purposes in various settings, including meeting rooms, airports, retail outlets, and shopping malls.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

Various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

* Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W)

Slim Design

Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.

 

The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.

The AV control system helps users control the UM5K

Compatible with AV Control System

The UM5K series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

98"

Panel Technology

ADS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

200,000:1

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 88%↑

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

8bit + FRC, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

25%

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI IN

O(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

DP IN

Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3

DVI-D In

Yes (1), HDCP1.4

Audio In

Yes (1)

RS232C IN

Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

RJ45(LAN) IN

Yes (1)

IR IN

Yes (1)

USB IN

USB2.0 Type A(1)

HDMI Out

Yes (1)

Audio Out

Yes (1)

RS232C Out

Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

Daisy Chain

Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel: 17mm

Weight(Head)

78Kg

Packed Weight

105Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2455 x 1458 x 288mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

Yes

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

Power Indicator

Yes

Local Key Operation

Yes

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

Yes (10W X 2)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS6.0

Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

Group Manager

Yes

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

Booting Logo Image

Yes

No Signal Image

Yes

RS232C Sync

Yes

Local Network Sync

Yes

PIP

Yes

PBP

Yes (4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4)

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Cisco Certification

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PM mode

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Network Ready

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

430W

Max.

560W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1467 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

301W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (NewErP) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Cloud

Yes

Mobile CMS

Yes

Connected Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS233C Gender

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(98UM5K-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(98UM5K-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.