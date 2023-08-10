We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
98"
-
Panel Technology
-
ADS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
200,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 88%↑
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
8bit + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
25%
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
HDMI IN
-
O(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
DP IN
-
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
DVI-D In
-
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
Audio In
-
Yes (1)
-
RS232C IN
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
-
Yes (1)
-
IR IN
-
Yes (1)
-
USB IN
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
-
Yes (1)
-
RS232C Out
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel: 17mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
78Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
105Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2455 x 1458 x 288mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
Yes (10W X 2)
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
Group Manager
-
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
-
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
PM mode
-
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
Network Ready
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
430W
-
Max.
-
560W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1467 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
-
301W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (NewErP) / No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Connected Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS233C Gender
