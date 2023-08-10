About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
130" All-in-one LED Screen

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

130" All-in-one LED Screen

LAA015F

130" All-in-one LED Screen

(1)

Red Dot Design Award 2020 Winner

iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 Winner
The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

130" Large Screen with No Bezel

The greatest advantage of LG's LED screen is the 130-inch large-sized screen with no bezel. Even bigger than four 55-inch conventional LCD displays combined, it displays content without lines or distortions and provides a more immersive visual experience.
The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro support, content becomes more vivid and has greater visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allows viewers to fully enjoy content as it appears in real life.
The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

Immersive Surface Sound

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen doesn't require any additional speakers for its impactful audio effect. Its embedded Surface Sound comes from the entire screen with 162W (4.5W x 36points) and is able to reach all meeting attendees, including people seated far from the screen.
Multi Screen with PBP/PIP1

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 2 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.
Installation Options for <br>Various Environments1
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Installation Options for Various Environments

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen can be installed in various setups, depending on its environment.

*Mounting accessories (wall mount, stand, etc.) are not included with LG products.

Easy Remote Control Support1
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Easy Remote Control Support

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen allows the user to easily access the settings, such as picture mode, volume, etc. using a remote control instead of needing to connect to a PC. It uses the same UI as general LG digital signages, so users can easily learn how to use it.
Front Serviceability1
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Front Serviceability

The LED screen can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached by hand or with a magnetic tool.
Auto Configuration1
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Auto Configuration

LG's 130" All-in-one LED Screen is composed of one master unit case and eight slave unit cases. Each unit case automatically recognizes its location and setting values, so the screen doesn't require any complicated screen setup process. All you need to do is turn on the screen.
High Performance SoC with webOS1
Operational Efficiency

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems1
High Compatibility for Meeting Room

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The LED screen has been certified Crestron Connected® for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network-based control

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions 1

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

SuperSign Solution

The LED screen is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS, which is a comprehensive software solution for integrated content management. This makes content creation and distribution much easier, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across its locations.

Signage365Care

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional Signage365Care* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch Name

P1.5

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.50

Screen Resolution (WxH)

1,920x1,080

Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)

Screen Weight (kg)

175 (w/o Screen Frame)

No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

4x3

Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

640x360

Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

960x540x128.5

Unit Case Surface Area (㎡)

0.518

Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

Master: 20.85
Slave: 19.24

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

37.6

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

444,444

Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

±0.2

Unit Case material

Front : Die Casting Aluminum
Rear : PC+ABS

Service access

Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Max. Brightness (cd/m²)

500

Color Temperature

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

140

Brightness Uniformity

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

2,900

Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

980

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

622

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

Sound Output (Max.)

162W

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)

100,000 (It is subject to LED package spec.)

Operating Temperature (°C)

0°C to 40°C

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class A / CE / KC

Environment

RoHS

CONNECTIVITY (EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

Video Inputs

HDMI In(3), DP In, USB

Control

RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, IR & Ambient Light Sensor, Audio Out, Crestron Connected(Network based control)

BASIC ACCESSORY

Basic Accessory

Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(LAA015FL7B1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP950 - Data Specsheet LAA015F.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.