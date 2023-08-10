About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Color Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Color Transparent LED Film

LAT240DT1

Color Transparent LED Film

High Transparency1

High Transparency

 

High transparency*(73%) allows glass to remain visible even after attaching the
film, with no adverse effects on the original design. When the LED is OFF, the film
is unnoticeable, blending into the glass completely.

Full Color Expression 1

Full Color Expression

 

LG Color Transparent LED film delivers a surprisingly wide range of colors using a 24 mm pitch. Applications can be extended to display an entire video or pictures in which various colors combinations are possible.

Self-adhesive Film1

Easy Space Innovation

 

Self-adhesive Film

 

The transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass wihout the need for any complicated construction.

Superb Expandability and Flexibility1

Easy Space Innovation

 

Superb Expandability and Flexibility

 

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit in to the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

* The flim must be cut in parallel with the the bezel by 1 pixel.

Curved Format Supported1

Easy Space Innovation

 

Curved Format Supported

 

The transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R Convex and Concave for curved glass or window applications. This allows a wider range of venues to be redesigned as a landmark.

System Connection1

System Connection

※ The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example

Print

All Spec

LAT240DT1

Pitch

24±0.2mm

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

Resolution

28 x 20

Pixels per Panel

560

Pixel Density [point/m²]

1,736

Brightness (After Calibration)

>1,000nit

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Chromaticity Uniformity

Δu’v’≤0.015

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

Life Time (Brightness 50%)

50,000 Hrs

Daily Usage

24 Hrs / 7 Days

Warranty

2 Years

Transmittance

73%

Operating Temperature

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

Curved Installation

1,100R (Convex and Concave)

Film Trimming

Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

Film Surface Color Distortion

No

Color Processing

130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)

Colors

1,716,000 Colors

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03

Dimension (W x H x D)

668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)

Weight

0.73 kg

Power Consumption

37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

1ST BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

547.3 x 63 x 24 mm

Weight

0.45 kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm

Weight

0.26 kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

Resolution

960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)

Interface

Input : LVDSOutput : RJ45 x4EA

Maximum Transmission Length

100 m

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 37 x 188.7mm

Weight

1.5 kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Power Consumption

20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

Video (Max. Input Resolution)

DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30HzHDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30HzDVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0

Output

LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

Weight (Head)

1.6 kg

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Light Sensor

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

Yes

Power Consumption

17W

CMS S/W

Yes

Accessories

Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

POWER

Dimension (W x H x D)

183 × 86 × 28 mm

Weight

0.769 kg

Input

100~240V, 50~60Hz

Output

19.5V/10.8A (210W)

Color

White

DC Output Cable

14AWG, 1.5m

Type

L Type

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.