Ultra Slim Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ultra Slim Series

LSCB025-RK

Ultra Slim Series

(1)

The depth of the LSCB cabinet is comparable to the diameter of a table tennis ball, showing its similar depth.

Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 41 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed in a variety of venues, as its thinness helps it to harmonize with its surroundings.
Easy & Seamless Installation

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a suction tool.

16_9_FHD/UHD Configuration

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

90° Corner Design Available

The EMC Class B and BS 476 Part7 Class1 certifications are described.

EMC Class B Certified & Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series is safe from electromagnetic waves, which are harmful to the environment and human body, with EMC Class B certification and is designed with fire protection certification to prevent the fast spread of flames even if it catches on fire.

Compatibility withLG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

An LG service man is monitoring the status of the LED screen through the LG webOS controller and software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Flexible Curve LED Display

The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.

Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.

* Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.

Print

All Spec

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

493.83

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

116.01

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

341.21

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

1,685.01

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

34

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

100

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Humidity

0~80%RH

Operating Temperature(℃)

-10℃ to +45℃

IP rating Rear

IP30

IP rating Front

IP30

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Brightness Uniformity(%)

0.97

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

800

Color Temperature (K)

3,200~9,300

Color Uniformity

±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000:1

Processing Depth (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Cabinet material

Die-casting Aluminum

Pixel Configuration

Single SMD

Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

600x337.5x34

Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

240x135

Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

0.2

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.1

Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

300x337.5

Module Resolution (WxH)

120x135

No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

2x1

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

160,000

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.5

Service access

Front

Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

5.3

Weight per Module (kg)

0.64

Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

26.17

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

INFORMATION

Model name

LSCB025-RK

STANDARD

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 degree corner cut

O

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.