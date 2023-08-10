About Cookies on This Site

Video Wall OLED Signage

Video Wall OLED Signage

55EV5D-3V

Video Wall OLED Signage

(1)
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

400

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, USB

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, IR out, RJ45 in/out, IR receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

(Off-bezel) 1.2/1.2/1.2/1.2 mm (U/B/L/R)
(On-bezel) 5.6/5.6/5.6/11.0 mm (U/B/L/R)
(Seam) 3.5mm

Dimension (W x H x D)

(Head)
1×2: 1,382 x 1,220.9 x 7.9 mm
1×3: 2,066.3 x 1,220.9 x 7.9 mm
(T-Con Box) 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm
(Signage Box) 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm

Weight

(Head)
1x2: 18.4kg, 1x3: 27.4kg
(T-Con Box) 1.6kg/ea
(Signage Box) 4.3kg/ea

Packaged Weight (Set)

1x2: 78.2kg, 1x3: 93.7kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes/NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable (3M x 1ea for Connection between T-Con Box and Signage Box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 1ea for Connection between T-Con Box and Signage Box), IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Signage Box Jack Cover, T-Con Box Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket, T-Con Box Mounting Bracket, FFC Cables (350mm x 4ea, 1600mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and T-Con Box), Phone

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EV5D-3V)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.