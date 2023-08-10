Video Wall OLED Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
-
400
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, USB
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, IR out, RJ45 in/out, IR receiver
-
Bezel Width
-
(Off-bezel) 1.2/1.2/1.2/1.2 mm (U/B/L/R)
(On-bezel) 5.6/5.6/5.6/11.0 mm (U/B/L/R)
(Seam) 3.5mm
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
(Head)
1×2: 1,382 x 1,220.9 x 7.9 mm
1×3: 2,066.3 x 1,220.9 x 7.9 mm
(T-Con Box) 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm
(Signage Box) 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm
-
Weight
-
(Head)
1x2: 18.4kg, 1x3: 27.4kg
(T-Con Box) 1.6kg/ea
(Signage Box) 4.3kg/ea
-
Packaged Weight (Set)
-
1x2: 78.2kg, 1x3: 93.7kg
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Safety
-
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes/NA
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable (3M x 1ea for Connection between T-Con Box and Signage Box), Power Hanness Cable (3M x 1ea for Connection between T-Con Box and Signage Box), IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Signage Box Jack Cover, T-Con Box Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket, T-Con Box Mounting Bracket, FFC Cables (350mm x 4ea, 1600mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and T-Con Box), Phone
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.