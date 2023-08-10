About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Flexible Curved Open Frame

Specs

Support

Resource

Flexible Curved Open Frame

55EF5E-P

Flexible Curved Open Frame

(1)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Average Picture Level 25%, Typ., cd/m²)

400

Brightness (Average Picture Level 100%, Typ., cd/m²)

150

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
5.0 / 5.0 / 7.8 / 13.2 mm (Flat, On Bezel)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

701.4 x 1,219.7 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
701.4 x 1,219.7 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)

Weight

Set: 9.9 kg
Signage Box: 3.5 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

Packed Weight

17 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption(Typ./Max., Based on 8 Color Bar)

309 W / 318 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

Optional

Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55EF5E-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.