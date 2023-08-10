About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V™ ARTCOOL GALLERY Indoor Unit With Changeable Photo (2.2 kW Cooling, 2.5 kW Heating)

MULTI V™ ARTCOOL GALLERY Indoor Unit With Changeable Photo (2.2 kW Cooling, 2.5 kW Heating)

ARNU07GSF12

MULTI V™ ARTCOOL GALLERY Indoor Unit With Changeable Photo (2.2 kW Cooling, 2.5 kW Heating)

CHANGEABLE PHOTO

The artwork on the front of the unit can be easily changed to match the occasion or interior design.

NEO-PLASMA AIR PURIFYING SYSTEM

Removes microscopic contaminants and dust in the air to help prevent allergies.

NEO-PLASMA AIR PURIFYING SYSTEM

DC Inverter

Our world renowned inverter technology is an innovative, energy-efficient feature that automatically adjusts the unit’s power to maintain room temperature rather than repeatedly starting and stopping the compressor.

Night Silent Operation

Night silent operation mode can remain engaged for a pre-set number of hours, switching on at the day's peak temperature, and then returning to normal operation. Each mode has three sound levels.

 

All Spec

UNIT DESIGN

Style

Artcool Gallery

COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)

Cooling kW

2.2

HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)

Heating kW

2.5

INPUT

Cooling W

35

Heating W

35

NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)

Indoor(H/M/L/Sleep) dB(A)±3

38 / 32 / 27

AIR FLOW

Indoor, Max m3/min(CFM)

8.1 / 6.3 / 4.2

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

Unit(WxHxD) mm

600x146x600

NET WEIGHT

Unit kg

15

PIPE CONNECTIONS

Liquid Pipes mm(inch)

Ø6.35(1/4)

Gas Pipes mm(inch)

Ø12.7(1/2)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.