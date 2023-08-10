About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V™ FLOOR STANDING WITH CASE (3.6 KW COOLING, 4.0 KW HEATING)

ARNU12GCEA2

NIGHT SILENT OPERATION

Night silent operation mode can remain engaged for a pre-set number of hours, switching on at the day's peak temperature, and then returning to normal operation. Each mode has three sound levels.

TWO THERMISTOR CONTROL

With two thermistor control a more accurate room temperature can be maintained as the temperature can be measured at the indoor unit as well as on the wired controller. This helps to control the room temperature more accurately.

GROUP CONTROL

Allows units to be controlled in defined groups so they operate in the same mode at the same time.

AUTO-CHANGEOVER

Automatically switches to cooling- or heating- mode to maintain the optimum room temperature during season changes.

All Spec

UNIT DESIGN

Style

Ceiling and floor

COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)

Cooling kW

3.6

HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)

Heating kW

4

INPUT

Cooling W

30

Heating W

30

COLOUR

Colour

Cream

NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)

Indoor(H/M/L/Sleep) dB(A)±3

37 / 35 / 33

AIR FLOW

Indoor, Max m3/min(CFM)

10.5 / 9.5 / 8.5

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

Unit(WxHxD) mm

1067x635x203

NET WEIGHT

Unit kg

27

PIPE CONNECTIONS

Liquid Pipes mm(inch)

Ø6.35(1/4)

Gas Pipes mm(inch)

Ø12.7(1/2)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.