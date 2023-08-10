About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V™ 4 WAY CEILING CASSETTE (14.1 KW COOLING, 15.9 KW HEATING)

MULTI V™ 4 WAY CEILING CASSETTE (14.1 KW COOLING, 15.9 KW HEATING)

ARNU48GTMC2

MULTI V™ 4 WAY CEILING CASSETTE (14.1 KW COOLING, 15.9 KW HEATING)

UNIT DESIGN

Style

Cassette

COOLING CAPACITY(BTU/HR)

Cooling kW

14.1

HEATING CAPACITY(MIN/RATING/MAX)

Heating kW

15.9

INPUT

Cooling W

144

Heating W

144

COLOUR

Colour

Morning Fog

NOISE LEVEL(SOUNDPRESS,1M)

Indoor(H/M/L/Sleep) dB(A)±3

46 / 43 / 41

AIR FLOW

Indoor, Max m3/min(CFM)

31 / 29 / 27

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

Unit(WxHxD) mm

840x840x288

NET WEIGHT

Unit kg

25.6

Fascia kg

5

PIPE CONNECTIONS

Liquid Pipes mm(inch)

ø9.52(3/8)

Gas Pipes mm(inch)

ø15.88(5/8)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU48GTMC4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU48GTMC4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.