637L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
  Get extra 10% off when you buy this this product. Discount will be automatically applied at Checkout.

637L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel

637L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel

GMF960EV4E
Front View
Left Side View
Right side view
left perspective view
Right perspective view
Side View
Close up view
Led light on
close up view
FRont view with Top door top with food
Front view with top door open with food
Front view with bottom door open with food
Front view with all door open with food
Front view with all door open without food
Back view

  • LG NatureFRESH™ DoorCooling⁺™ cools more evenly and faster than a conventional system, promoting longer lasting freshness and more practical storage.
  • LG NatureFRESH™ Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system.
  • The FRESHBalancer™ drawer offers settings for fruit or vegetables, maintaining optimal humidity. Enjoy your fresh produce for longer with less waste.
  • The Pure N Fresh™ air purification system removes unpleasant aromas in your fridge. The dedicated fan filters, deodorises and recirculates air.
  • Control your fridge remotely with LG ThinQ™ technology. Advanced Smart Learner™ technology modifies the appliance operation based on your unique use.
  • LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks demand and supplies best cooling, running efficiently with durability and low noise with 10 year parts warranty
  • Volume Total (L)

    645

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    352

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    645

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    261

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    384

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Handle Type

    No

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    352

  • Sound Power (dB)

    40

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Folding shelf

    1-step folding

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096458693

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    684

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    729

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1753

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    1792

  • Product Weight (kg)

    132

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    142

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

