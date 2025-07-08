We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to Buy
Support
-
637L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
Key Features
- LG NatureFRESH™ DoorCooling⁺™ cools more evenly and faster than a conventional system, promoting longer lasting freshness and more practical storage.
- LG NatureFRESH™ Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃, maintaining initial freshness longer than a conventional cooling system.
- The FRESHBalancer™ drawer offers settings for fruit or vegetables, maintaining optimal humidity. Enjoy your fresh produce for longer with less waste.
- The Pure N Fresh™ air purification system removes unpleasant aromas in your fridge. The dedicated fan filters, deodorises and recirculates air.
- Control your fridge remotely with LG ThinQ™ technology. Advanced Smart Learner™ technology modifies the appliance operation based on your unique use.
- LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks demand and supplies best cooling, running efficiently with durability and low noise with 10 year parts warranty
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
645
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
352
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
645
-
Volume Freezer (L)
261
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
384
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
-
Handle Type
No
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Water Only
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
352
-
Sound Power (dB)
40
-
Sound Power (Grade)
C
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Folding shelf
1-step folding
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096458693
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
684
-
Depth with handle (mm)
729
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1753
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1792
-
Product Weight (kg)
132
-
Packing Weight (kg)
142
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
