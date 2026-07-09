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8kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer Series 2, White

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

8kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer Series 2, White

RHX1008NWK
Front view of 8kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer Series 2, White RHX1008NWK
LG 8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White, RHX1008NWK, Door Open
LG 8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White, RHX1008NWK, Door Open
Sensor dry
2-in-1 filter
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
Detail 1
Detail 2
Front view of 8kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer Series 2, White RHX1008NWK
LG 8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White, RHX1008NWK, Door Open
LG 8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White, RHX1008NWK, Door Open
Sensor dry
2-in-1 filter
Dimension & Installation
Liftstyle
Detail 1
Detail 2

Key Features

  • Heat Pump: Energy-efficient, low-temperature drying that helps minimise shrinkage on your favourite fabrics
  • Sensor Drying: Detects moisture on clothing and automatically calculates the drying time
  • LG Auto Clean Condenser™: Keeps itself clean after every cycle, maintaining peak performance with zero effort from you
  • Smart Pairing™: Receives data from compatible LG washers to set the dryer automatically
  • LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi: Enables simple control, monitoring and even download of new cycles
More
5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Tumble Dryers

Video of zooming into the LG dryer in the laundry room with LG washing machine.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Everything a dryer should be

Sketch and product image of a dryer

Simple, ergonomic design

Intuitive design with core features

Image of a dress shirt being scanned

Sensor Dry

Real-time drying with sensors

Image of leaves swirling around a washing machine.

Save energy

Efficient drying technology

Image of a condenser.

Easy maintenance

Self-cleaning condenser

Enhanced Design

Simple to use, with a sleek new design

A fresh take on dryer design, to enhance the look of any room. 

Interior image with a washer and dryer side by side

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-4% rating displayed next to it.

Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-4% rating displayed next to it.

Energy Efficiency

Save energy, cut utility costs

Enjoy laundry with A+++-4% energy efficiency.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Set programme at Eco cycle (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

*At a range of energy efficiency classes from A+++ to D scale by EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.

R290

Natural refrigerant

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Sensor Dry

Excellent drying performance

Detects moisture on clothes and automatically sets the drying time.

Video illustrating fabric moisture sensing

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Applicable to Sensor Dry programme only.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No manual cleaning required for the condenser

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser with self-cleaning technology.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operation environment.

*The frequency of running 'auto-cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Smart Pairing™

Automatically synchronise dryer settings

Cycle information is shared between washer and dryer for a simple, synergetic wash/dry cycle.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

2-in-1 Filter

Upgraded, easy clean filter maintains drying performance 

An upgraded Dual-layer filter ensures long-lasting drying performance.

Image of a filter being removed from the dryer drum

Check the filter cleaning process
Video showing the process of cleaning the filter

*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Enjoy remote dryer access and download new cycles.

Learn more about ThinQ app

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.

 

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Title mark

Title mark

Designed with the better essentials for all

LG dryer in the living room.

Fits your interior

Image of an LG dryer.

Flat & minimal

Enlarged image of the dryer dial and panel

Simple & easy control

Interior image of a washing machine and dryer side by side.

Washer & dryer

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

How do I choose a new dryer?

A.

Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?

A.

Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.

Q.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

A.

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Q.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

A.

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing

Q.

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

A.

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

RHX1008NWK.AGWQPUK

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    C

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • FEATURES - Reversible Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

  • Body Color

    Essence White

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    C

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry) - Previous Standard

    A+++

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096501139

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    No

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Dry Time

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Weight (kg)

    53.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    56.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Kit

    Yes

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER) - CURRENT STANDARD

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    B

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0.80

  • Edry (kWh)

    1.46

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    64

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.38

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.38

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    167

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    108

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    96

  • Weighted Programme Time

    122

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER) - PREVIOUS STANDARD

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0.80

  • Edry (kWh)

    1.46

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    176

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    64

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.38

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.38

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    167

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    108

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Programme Time

    133

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Air Dry (Cool Air)

    No

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick 40

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Timed Dry

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Turbo Dry

    No

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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