We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
American Fridge Freezer Size Guide
What is an American Fridge Freezer?
If you’ve ever walked down the appliance aisle or browsed online for a refrigerator with generous storage and stylish design, you’ve probably come across the term “American fridge freezer.”
But what exactly is an American Fridge Freezer? Essentially, it is a type of refrigerator that features a two-door design placed side by side—hence often called a Side-by-Side Fridge Freezer. Unlike traditional single-door or top-freezer models, an American-style Fridge Freezer offers a larger and wider structure, combining both refrigerated and frozen storage compartments in one appliance. This setup gives you easy access to fresh groceries on one side and frozen items on the other, all in a sleek, modern design.
What are the differences?
Compared to a standard fridge, an American-style Fridge Freezer is all about maximising space and convenience. The two-door, side by side design allows you to open just one door at a time, helping to keep cold air inside, which saves energy and maintains food freshness. With a wide door and expansive interior, these fridges are perfect for storing bulk groceries or large items like party platters. Many American Fridge Freezers also include thoughtful features like built-in water and ice dispensers, eliminating the need for separate water bottles and providing chilled refreshments at your fingertips.
What are the benefits?
LG sets its American Fridge Freezers apart with cutting-edge technologies designed to keep food fresher for longer. For example, LG’s Linear Cooling™1) with temperature fluctuation ±0.5℃ technology to maintain a more consistent temperature and reduce fluctuations, which is key to preserving the quality of your groceries. Then there’s Door Cooling+™2) for faster cooling of door baskets, which directs cold air to the door shelves, ensuring items stored there—often the warmest area—stay just as fresh.
All these are powered by the energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor™3), which adapts its speed based on cooling needs, reducing energy consumption and noise. With spacious interiors, smart cooling, and the space-saving two-door design, an American Fridge Freezer is ideal for busy households that want both style and efficiency.
What is the right size for me?
✓ Household Size
Choosing the right fridge size depends heavily on your household’s size. For a small family of 2 to 3 people, a smaller Tall Fridge Freezer with a capacity 300~400 litres can provide sufficient space without overwhelming your kitchen.
Medium to large families of 4 to 6 or more often benefit from the larger capacity models 600~700 liters—providing ample room to store a variety of fresh produce, dairy, snacks, and frozen goods.
✓ Grocery Shopping Habits
Your shopping frequency and habits also impact which size fits you best. If you shop weekly or even less frequently, a larger capacity American Fridge Freezer helps store bulk groceries and fresh produce without letting items spoil before use.
On the other hand, those who prefer daily or frequent shopping trips may opt for a slightly smaller size that suits quick restocking and reduces food waste.
✓ Frozen Food / Fresh Produce
The balance between frozen goods and fresh groceries is another factor to consider. If your household regularly enjoys frozen meals, ice cream, or frozen fruits and vegetables, prioritize a model with a spacious freezer compartment.
Conversely, if fresh produce, dairy, and deli items make up most of your groceries, models with an efficient and wide fridge compartment are ideal. LG’s American-style Fridge Freezers offer thoughtfully designed interior layouts that help accommodate a variety of storage needs, making it easier to organise your groceries based on your lifestyle and preferences.
American Fridge Freezer Dimensions
When selecting the perfect American-style Fridge Freezer, understanding its dimensions is crucial to ensure it fits your kitchen space. Generally, these fridges tend to be wider and taller than your traditional single-door refrigerators. LG’s American Fridge Freezer collection typically ranges in dimensions as follows:
✓ Width: 900mm to 913mm (approximately 90cm to 91cm wide), providing a wide door design for easy access and ample interior space.
✓ Depth: Between 700mm and 735mm (70cm to 73cm depth), allowing the fridge to sit flush with kitchen counters to maintain a sleek look.
✓ Height: Ranging from 1790mm to 1795mm (around 179cm), tall enough to maximise storage without overwhelming most kitchen ceilings.
Capacity-wise, LG American Fridge Freezers often offer between 620 to 660 liters of total storage. This combines both fridge and freezer compartments, providing room enough for large households or those who frequently buy in bulk. The wide and deep structure maximises usable space while keeping frequently used items easily accessible.
How to Measure for American Fridge Freezer
Step 1
Measure The Width, Height and Depth of Your Kitchen Space
Before purchasing, it’s essential to measure the available kitchen space accurately. Start by measuring the width, height, and depth of the spot where you intend to place your American Fridge Freezer. Use a measuring tape to record these dimensions, and take multiple measurements to confirm accuracy. Don’t forget to account for any surrounding obstacles, such as cabinets, pipes, or appliances, that could affect the appliance’s fitting.
Remember, the fridge’s external dimensions include handles and hinges, so check the total width and depth including these parts to avoid surprises during installation. Double-checking measurements twice can save you from costly mistakes and ensures you find the perfect size fridge that fits seamlessly into your kitchen layout.
Step 2
Check The Delivery Path to Your Kitchen
It’s just as important to confirm whether your new fridge can be safely delivered into your home. Measure the width of doorways, hallways, staircases, and any other access points. Ensure there is enough clearance for the fridge’s width and height, including potential tight corners or narrow spaces. Keep in mind the turning radius needed to maneuver your appliance into the kitchen, especially if there are multiple bends or staircases involved.
Common delivery obstacles include narrow front doors, small elevators, or uneven stairs. It’s wise to communicate these details with your delivery team or retailer in advance to avoid last-minute difficulties.
Step 3
Leave Enough Space for Ventilation and Airflow
Your American Fridge Freezer needs room to breathe—literally. When installing, leave gaps of at least a few centimeters on the sides and behind the unit to ensure proper ventilation. This air circulation prevents heat build-up, reduces energy consumption, and extends the life of your appliance.
Typically, LG recommends leaving around 50mm (5cm) on each side and the back for optimal airflow. If your kitchen space is tight, consider placing the fridge near more open areas or using wall-mounted exhaust options to help dissipate heat. Proper ventilation is key to maintaining energy efficiency and ensuring your fridge performs at its best year-round.
Step 4
Ensure Door Clearance and Avoid Obstructions
Another practical aspect is making sure that the fridge doors can open fully—ideally at least 90 degrees—to access the interior comfortably. Check for any potential obstructions such as island countertops, nearby cabinets, or walls that could limit door swing. A blocked door not only restricts access but can also reduce the fridge’s cooling efficiency by letting cold air escape when partially opened.
Secure sufficient clearance space in front of the fridge to accommodate full door opening without bumping into furniture, cupboards, or other kitchen appliances. This careful planning ensures a smooth user experience and protects your investment in a premium appliance like an LG American Fridge Freezer.
Selecting the appropriate size and model of an American-style Fridge Freezer can help you achieve a balanced combination of storage capacity, performance, and design. This choice may enhance the overall functionality and aesthetic of your kitchen, contributing to a more convenient and organised space—provided the product features align with your specific needs.
FAQ
Q.
What size is an American Fridge Freezer?
A.
American Fridge Freezers typically range between 900mm to 913mm in width, 1790mm in height, and about 700mm to 735mm in depth. Their capacity usually lies between 600 to 700 liters, designed to store both fresh and frozen foods conveniently in separate compartments.
Q.
How much space to leave for an American Fridge Freezer?
A.
For optimal performance and safety, leave approximately 5cm of space on each side and the back to allow adequate ventilation and airflow. Also, ensure sufficient clearance in front of the fridge to allow doors to fully open without obstruction.
Q.
Are American-style Fridge Freezers energy efficient?
A.
Yes. Many American-style Fridge Freezers, including LG models, are equipped with smart inverter compressors and advanced cooling technologies such as Linear Cooling and Door Cooling+. These features are designed to help maintain consistent temperatures efficiently, which may contribute to reduced energy consumption and improved food preservation, depending on usage conditions. Additionally, many models comply with strict energy efficiency standards, offering the potential for cost-effective performance.
Related Articles
1)LinearCooling
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model. The result may vary in actual usage.
2)DoorCooling+
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ vent closed and opened condition. DoorCooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.
3)Smart Inverter Compressor
-Based on KTL test result comparing KS C ISO 15502 energy consumption between LGE models R-B601GM(LG conventional reciprocating compressor) and R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Result may vary in actual usage condition.