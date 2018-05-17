FA Cup Final 2018 Preview: Chelsea v Manchester United | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FA Cup Final 2018 Preview: Chelsea v Manchester United
17.05.2018
2018 FA Cup Final Chelsea v Manchester United Saturday 19 May, 2018 5.15pm Wembley Stadium
FA Cup Final 2018 Preview: Chelsea v Manchester United
The FA Cup Final always promises to be a competitive and exciting instalment of the English football season. This year’s will be no different as 2017’s beaten finalists Chelsea attempt to go one better against Manchester United.
With one win each in their two previous FA Cup Final meetings - in 1994 and 2007 - fans eagerly await this decider to see who can claim bragging rights.
United coach Jose Mourinho is looking to put one over on his former side in this Wembley showpiece. However, his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte is focused on the final in what could be his swansong.
Will Conte continue?
Premier League and three-time Serie A-winning coach Conte has kept coy on his managerial status at Chelsea, sparking rumours about whether he will be leaving at the end of the season.
The Italian has never spent more than three seasons in charge of a team, indicating someone in search of the next challenge. Conte will be eager to sign off the season with success at Wembley to seal his impact on the beautiful game in England.
Chelsea's road to the final wasn't without its bumps. In the Third Round they were taken to the lottery of a penalty shoot-out by Norwich City. But since then their quality has shone through- thanks to show-stealing performances from Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud among others.
Now with Conte's second piece of Chelsea silverware on the line - his first being the 2016-17 Premier League title - he may be looking to bow out in style.
No way Jose
Standing between the Blues and the glory of an FA Cup victory are their former manager, Jose Mourinho. While their performances might have lacked the spark of the Class of 92-era, the Red Devils’ are still scrapping out wins and have shown the sort of form that could have given them another title – were it not for the superb form of city rivals Manchester City. As United prepare for another Champions League campaign in the autumn, adding the FA Cup to their cabinet would be rich reward for a solid season.
The road to the Wembley final was more straightforward for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, with only their previous away tie at Spurs (also at Wembley) proving a real challenge. Having gone a goal down in the early stages, United bounced back with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera. The win propelled United into a record-equalling 20th FA Cup Final – and the chance to also tie for wins with Arsenal at 13.
Ones to watch
Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku is expected to be fit to face the Blues at Wembley despite an ankle injury suffered during the 2-1 win over Arsenal. United’s top scorer this season has bagged 27 goals in all competitions.
Chelsea: N’Golo Kante won the club Player of the Year award this week. Another name linked with a departure this summer, the 27-year-old midfielder made 33 league appearances this season, and scored the only goal of the game in Chelsea’s win over United at last year’s quarter-final stage.
Did you know?
The game will seat the one millionth FA Cup Final attendee at the new Wembley Stadium.
The first FA Cup Final held here following completion of the new venue was the 2007 match, which featured the same finalists as this year – Chelsea and Manchester United.
The countdown is on
As the clock ticks down towards what’s sure to be a classic encounter, fans of the world’s oldest football knockout competition turn their attention to the new Wembley Stadium, where LG is the official digital screen provider.
The FA Cup Final marks the end of the domestic season and has long been one of football’s greatest fixtures. Long may it continue.