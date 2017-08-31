IFA 2017: Life is good when you brunch all day long | LG EXPERIENCE

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But Berlin takes this saying to a whole new level with its round-the-clock brunch offers. Unlike many other cities, in Berlin, you don’t have to rush to get your brunch. Feel free to stay cozy a few more minutes (or hours) in bed, because your brunch will still be there waiting for you.

But the serving hours is not what amazes most about Berlin’s brunches—it’s the variety that clearly stands out. Forget those brunches reduced to sad cheese, lukewarm cold cuts and loveless hard-boiled eggs. No, in Berlin they do brunch right. We’re talking eggs of the poached, baked, steamed and whatever-else variety, handmade bagels, homemade pancakes, love-made donuts. Whatever you can crave, Berlin can put it on your plate.

This said, deciding on a place becomes hard given the supply of excellent restaurants everywhere you go. After a short debate, a (longer-than-necessary) search on some apps and a lot of drooling over the Instagram accounts, we decide on a destination: May am Ufer.

May am Ufer is located in the heart of Neukölln and the first thing that stands out when you walk in is that decadent-chiq style and minimalistic yet elegant decor. The fresh environment and the vibrant recipes pair perfectly with the pilled-off walls and the vintage chandeliers. Nothing in there is left to chance, but this purposeful attitude is most seen on the ingredients, which are carefully chosen from biological and regional farming and acquired directly from the local producers.

Shortly after taking a seat, looking at the menu and, of course, sneaking a peek at other tables’ dishes, we are faced with a good problem. Everything looks delicious and we can’t make up our minds. Eventually, we’re ready, ordering a Shakshouka, a Poached Egg Breakfast and a Vegan breakfast. And what a choice it is!