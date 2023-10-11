We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV Magic Remote User Guide
Congratulations on the purchase of your new LG device. To make operating your Smart device much easier, the device comes with a Magic Remote Control that is both a cursor and a remote control that will help you navigate through your LG Smart TV and the devices connected to the TV.
What is LG Magic Remote?
The LG Magic TV Remote is the ultimate tool to control your entertainment experience on your Smart TV. It allows for intuitive pointing and clicking and can also be used as a standard remote with advanced AI-powered speech recognition and universal remote functionality. The remote comes with standard 5-way control buttons and physical keys as shortcuts to commonly used functions, and it features a pointer that you can use like a computer mouse to select and run content on your LG Smart TV. Additionally, the remote supports speech functions and gestures, allowing you to conveniently navigate across various features.
Emphasising its AI capabilities, the AI Magic Remote is an ideal companion for your AI-powered LG TV. This seamless integration offers a more personalised and intelligent viewing experience. Remarkably, no other manufacturer offers a remote control with such "mouse-like" functionality, setting LG apart in the smart TV market.
How to register LG Magic Remote with TV
Before you can use the Magic Remote on your TV, you will need to first register it.
To register your LG Magic Remote with your TV, follow these steps:
1. When you first use your remote to the TV, aim the remote to your TV and press the centre scroll wheel.
2. You will see a message on the screen that says, ‘Magic Remote has been successfully registered’.
- If your remote does not register, turn your TV on and off and repeat the steps again.
How to de-register LG Magic Remote with TV
If you want to de-register your Magic Remote Control from your TV, press and hold the BACK and the Home button together for 5 seconds. The Magic Remote will unpair with your TV.
What to do if the LG Magic Remote stops functioning
BIf the Magic Remote stops functioning, you can initialise it and re-register it to your Smart TV with the following steps:
1. Hold the Smart Home and the BACK button on your remote for 5 seconds to initialise the Magic Remote Control.
2. Aim the remote at the TV and click on the centre scroll wheel.
3. You will see a message on the screen that says, ‘Magic Remote has been successfully registered’.
How to configure LG Magic Remote pointer
You can configure the speed, shape, and size of the Magic Remote pointer by following these steps:
1. On your remote, click on the Smart Home button to access the home screen.
2. Select the ‘Settings’ Option
3. In the Settings menu, select Option > Pointer to access pointe settings.
4. Choose from the list of options you wish to configure.
- Size: Configures the size of the pointer or cursor
- Speed: Sets the pointer movement speed
- Shape: Sets the shape of the pointer
- Alignment: Enables or disables the alignment function of the remote pointer which repositions it to the centre of the screen when you shake the Magic Remote
How to use LG Remote for TV
There are several ways you can use your LG Magic Remote to effectively navigate through the options of your Smart TV.
Using the Magic Remote Control
Just like you would use a mouse with a computer, you can use the Magic Remote Control as a pointer to point at and select content.
Warnings:
- Make sure that there is no obstacle between your TV and your Magic remote and it is used within a distance of 10m.
- Be aware of your surroundings so that you don’t hit objects or people when you are using the Magic Remote.
- Do not use the Magic Remote near WLAN devices or microwaves as it may not function properly when used in proximity of devices on the same frequency band (2.4 GHz).
Using the Magic Remote Control Buttons
As any standard remote control, the LG Magic Remote Control contains buttons that you can use to control your device and browse through content. While the buttons may vary across different models, below are a few LG Magic Remote buttons explained.
|POWER
|Turns Smart TV On and OFF
|Smart Home
|Opens the Home Screen
|BACK
|Returns to the previous screen
|Voice Recognition
|Activates voice or speech recognition function
|Wheel
|Pressing the wheel runs the selected item
|Volume
|Controls the volume up or down
|MUTE
|Turns the mute function on or off
|Colour Buttons (Red, Green, Yellow, Blue)
|Customisable by app
How to use Pattern Gestures
Using the LG Magic Remote pointer, you can use gestures to control the TV. Below are the patterns you can use.
|Swipe right
|Return to previous channel from current screen
|Swipe right in zig-zag shape
|Shows a list of recently viewed apps
|Draw number
|Goes to the channel corresponding to the number
|Clockwise circle
|Enlarges the web browser
|Counter-clockwise circle
|Shrinks the web browser
Quick tips on how to use the LG Magic Remote Control
- Pressing an arrow key (up, down, left, or right) when in the pointer mode will switch the navigation to 5-way mode.
- Shaking the remote in the 5-way mode will switch the navigation back to pointer mode.
- The pointer or cursor will not be displayed on the screen when in the 5-way mode.
- You can rearrange apps on the home screen by holding down the Wheel (OK) button on an app. This will enter the edit app screen where you can drag and drop apps to your convenience.
- You can also use ‘Intelligent Edit’ to change the order of the apps based on how frequently they are used.
- With Quick Access, you can assign shortcuts to the numbers buttons 1-8 on the remote. Open an app and press and hold a number to assign it to the app.
- You can edit the Quick Access shortcuts by pressing and holding the ‘0’ button.
- The shortcuts of streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ available on the remote can also be used to switch the TV on and go directly to the app.
- Use voice control to open apps or inputs.
- Holding the Input button opens the Home Dashboard
While most of these features are available on any LG Magic Remote, each one can vary depending on the model. Refer to the user manual to understand how to use your Magic Remote. Browse our range of Magic Remote Controls to choose the one best for you.