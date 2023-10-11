The LG Magic TV Remote is the ultimate tool to control your entertainment experience on your Smart TV. It allows for intuitive pointing and clicking and can also be used as a standard remote with advanced AI-powered speech recognition and universal remote functionality. The remote comes with standard 5-way control buttons and physical keys as shortcuts to commonly used functions, and it features a pointer that you can use like a computer mouse to select and run content on your LG Smart TV. Additionally, the remote supports speech functions and gestures, allowing you to conveniently navigate across various features.

Emphasising its AI capabilities, the AI Magic Remote is an ideal companion for your AI-powered LG TV. This seamless integration offers a more personalised and intelligent viewing experience. Remarkably, no other manufacturer offers a remote control with such "mouse-like" functionality, setting LG apart in the smart TV market.