You’ve got your 4K TV and you’re looking for something to watch. Our guide details the best movies and boxsets in 4K and explains what 4K HDR means for Netflix and Prime Video.





Why we need 4K content

To get the best from your 4K TV you need 4K Ultra HD content – just like when Sky launched its channels for HD TVs back in the day.

When 4K TVs first appeared, there was very little content to watch. Today the situation is completely different, with Netflix, Prime Video, Sky Sports and even the BBC all investing heavily in 4K. Most Hollywood movies are released on 4K Blu-ray too.





Is HDR better than 4K?

You’ll find content with both 4K and HDR on Netflix and Prime Video, so it’s important to know the difference and how they work together.

Compared to a Full HD TV, 4K is about resolution (the clarity of the image) as there’s a much greater number of pixels that make up the screen – around 8 million.

HDR is about contrast, enabling much greater detail between light and dark colours. Think of it like 4K increases pixels and HDR makes them better. Some boxsets are 4K HDR, with others are just 4K.





What 4K HDR brings to Netflix and Prime Video

Boxsets look more detailed in 4K resolution. Characters’ faces are lifelike and sets rich in detail. Everything has added depth, and you can sit closer to the screen without the picture breaking up.

HDR gives more control over colour contrast. Neon signs shine brighter in those classic ’80s thrillers, while you can see more in the shadows in modern Netflix exclusives like Daredevil.





Netflix 4K content

The amount of Netflix 4K content has expanded greatly in recent years. The streaming service supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10.





How do I watch Netflix in 4K?

To watch Netflix in 4K you will need…

4K TV that supports Dolby Vision or HDR10

HDMI port supporting HDCP 2.2 or later (if connecting to a device to stream, such as a PS4 or XBOX One)

Subscription to the Ultra HD Premium plan

Internet connection of 25Mbps or higher





How do I find Netflix 4K content?

There’s no HDR category on Netflix, but you can search for ‘HDR’ and view the titles that appear. Otherwise, find the series or film you want to watch and, as long as you have a compatible 4K TV, the Ultra HD 4K or Dolby Vision logo will be under the title.





Netflix 4K movies and shows

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the award-winning graphic novels by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy is a dark fantasy series with a star-studded cast.

In a universe where JFK was never assassinated, six estranged siblings must work together to save the world from the apocalypse. The moody colour palette is enhanced with a 4K TV, further engaging you in every twist and turn.





Planet Earth II

Nature documentaries bring 4K into its own, and there’s none better to test that theory than Planet Earth II.

Be amazed at the stunning visuals of dazzling sunrises as elephant matriarchies make their way across grasslands, and dense, rich jungles where leopards hide. Combined with David Attenborough’s impassioned commentary, you won’t be able to tear yourself away from this fantastic series.













The Crown

You’d expect nothing less than exceptional cinematics for this £100 million-budget retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s formative years. And you won’t be disappointed.

Filmed in 4K, you’ll be transported to another world as intricate period details and emotive performances are captured beautifully.





What else can I watch on Netflix?





4K on Amazon Prime

Amazon was offering 4K HDR content before Netflix and filming some of its original titles in it. You can purchase as well as stream movies and TV series with Prime Video in 4K.





How do I watch Amazon Prime in 4K?

To stream 4K content on Prime Video you’ll need:

4K TV that supports HDR10+ or Dolby Vision

Internet connection of at least 15Mbps

An Amazon Prime account





How do I find 4K Prime Video content?

When using a 4K HDR compatible TV with Prime Video you can access the ‘Ultra HD Movies & TV’ video category. Otherwise, search for Amazon original content, such as Transparent, which is available in 4K. It should have the ‘Ultra HD’ logo in the title and/or thumbnail image.

There isn’t a category for HDR. Simply look for the HDR or Dolby Vision logo below the player on the video pages.





Amazon Prime 4K highlights

The Man in the High Castle

What if Germany had won the Second World War? Philip K Dick’s best-selling novel – and subsequent Amazon series – answers that very question in 4K glory.