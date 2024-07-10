We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG InstaView gives you the power to instantly see inside your refrigerator without opening the door with two quick knocks, preventing cold air from escaping.
The refrigerator is one of the most energy-consuming appliances in the home but the only way to see inside is by opening the door—which wastes even more energy. But all-glass doors are unsightly and often lack sufficient insulation.
Always optimistic, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and stylish way to let consumers easily see inside their fridges without allowing cold air to escape. This led us to design our LG InstaView® Refrigerators which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks.
The quickest way to our fridge’s heart.
Our final major challenge was developing a coating method for the glass that gave it a dark mirror finish from the outside that becomes transparent when the user knocks twice on the door. It worked like magic.
