Everyone loves watching a gorgeous OLED TV but that cumbersome black rectangle loses its luster when turned off.

That’s when we had one of our most optimistic thoughts yet... what if we could remove this limitation by creating an OLED TV that always looks beautiful?

Our goal was clear: Create the world’s first 4K transparent OLED TV.

It was an audacious challenge but we have a long history of creatingindustry-leading OLED innovations—like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with a screen that rolls away and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.