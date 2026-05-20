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lg oled tv with 3 people celebrating football world cup as a screenfill with lg washtower and fit and max fridge and an monitor on a stand

Upgrade your home for every big moment

Limited-time offers across TVs, gaming monitors, and home appliances.

0% finance for up to 30 months with PayPal Credit.** Subject to purchase amount.

 

Upgrade your home for every big moment Buy Now
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2% extra off, 5% extra off and free delivery banner

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This is the front view of the LG OLED W6 TV.

5% Welcome Coupon

 


Additional 2% on every order when you become an LG Member

 

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Free Delivery*

 

 

*Highland & remote areas are subject to additional delivery fees

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0% Interest on your purchase

 

Up 30 months interest free with PayPal. Terms apply

This is the front view of the LG OLED B6E TV.

Up to 50% off your new Soundbar*

 

 

On selected models, *terms apply.

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Hot Deals

Make your home feel more cosy with a range of Hot Deals.

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Trade-Up

Get an instant discount. We’ll also remove your old device

LG speaker, monitor, washing machine, fridge freezer and TV

Multi-Buy

Shop more for less. Buy 2 get 15% off, buy 3 get 20% off.

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1. Keep the fire stoked with these Hot Deals

 

If you see 'Reserve Now' on an out-of-stock items, you can still buy it! We'll deliver it as soon as it's back in stock.

 

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2. Recycle your old product with Trade-Up

 

Trade up your older appliances and tech to get an instant discount when you buy selected products.

 

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  1. 1. Purchase for an
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  2. 2. Prepare your product
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  3. 3. New product delivered,
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Trade-Up

3. Leaves are falling... and so are our prices with Multibuy

 

Create a diverse lineup and save big on your own unique bundle.

 

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4. Immediate benefits for LG Members

Welcome Voucher

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us. This is valid for 90 days since sign-up1)

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Membership Discount

As an LG.com member, get a 2% discount on all orders2)

Multi-buy 

Save 15% on any 2 products or 20% on any 3 products.

Free Delivery

Experience the joy of free shipping on all LG.com orders3)

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Free Return

Free Returns for all LG.com orders within 14 days from the delivery date

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Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered7)

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Member Exclusive Event

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1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained. 

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

4) Free Return - Free Returns for All LG.com orders including accessories within 14 days (delivery date) LG provides free return service not only to members, but for every purchaser from lg.com/uk.

5) Newsletter - Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

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Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Additional fees may apply based on region

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

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