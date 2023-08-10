About Cookies on This Site

LG DAB iDock with CD player

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG DAB iDock with CD player

PC14DAB

LG DAB iDock with CD player

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Total Output (W)

10

Power Output (W)

5 X 2

iPod® Ready

Yes

XDSS Plus

XDSS: No, MP3 Optimizer: No

Surround Plus

Virtual MX: No, Virtual MX-EX: No, 3D Stereo: No

EQ Master

User Mode: No, Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, Jazz: Yes, On stage: No, Auto EQ: No, Natural: No

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

USB Recording

Yes

Loading Type

Vertical Slot

Playable DISC Format

CD, WMA Folder/File Name Display, MP3 Folder/File Name Display, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD

AM/FM Tuner

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

Portable In Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

USB Jack

Yes

iPod Connection

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (W)

20

Power Consumption at Stand By (W)

0.9

DIMENSION & WEIGHT (KG)

Main (W x H x D) mm

431x185x214

Main (Kg)

3

