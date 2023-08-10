We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DAB iDock with CD player
All Spec
-
Total Output (W)
-
10
-
Power Output (W)
-
5 X 2
-
iPod® Ready
-
Yes
-
XDSS Plus
-
XDSS: No, MP3 Optimizer: No
-
Surround Plus
-
Virtual MX: No, Virtual MX-EX: No, 3D Stereo: No
-
EQ Master
-
User Mode: No, Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, Jazz: Yes, On stage: No, Auto EQ: No, Natural: No
-
USB Recording
-
Yes
-
Loading Type
-
Vertical Slot
-
Playable DISC Format
-
CD, WMA Folder/File Name Display, MP3 Folder/File Name Display, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD
-
AM/FM Tuner
-
Yes
-
Headphone Jack (3.5φ)
-
Yes
-
Portable In Jack (3.5φ)
-
Yes
-
USB Jack
-
Yes
-
iPod Connection
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
20
-
Power Consumption at Stand By (W)
-
0.9
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
431x185x214
-
Main (Kg)
-
3
