LG Summer Memory Game – Purchase any product on www.lg.com/uk and play our game for a chance to win a prize (specified below).

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion

The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period

The Promotion is effective from 00:00 BST on 14th August 2024 to 23:59 BST on 10th September 2024.

Promotion

Customers must complete a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period and participate in the LG summer memory game on www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer/memory-game (“Participant”) (full terms and conditions specified below) for a chance to win a prize. Internet access is required for all online purchases on www.lg.com/uk. All Participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter

LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Prizes

The LG summer memory game will include daily prizes (limited to 20 winners a day) from 14th August 2024 to 10th September 2024. Participants can visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer/memory-game to participate in the summer memory game.

The Promoter is not associated with the gift card vendors in the prize pool.

The Prizes will be provided by Promotigo Limited and handled by the Promoter.

Promotigo Limted, Regina House, 124 Finchley Road, London, NW3 5JS

The prize includes and is limited to the following:

100 Winners – 1x LG.com 10% discount voucher each

80 Winners – 1x Laptop Kit (stand & sleeve) each

Deliveroo gift card (eGift) - 80 x £50

Customer should treat Deliveroo e-gift card like cash. Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire after 14 months. Customer will not be able to use this e-gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-gift card card will be lost. e-gift card can be redeemed online only.

View full Terms of Use: https://deliveroo.co.uk/legal

How to redeem: https://deliveroo.co.uk/gift-cards?srsltid=AfmBOopyt3t_xS92aBBmrxR7PDW-7y-W9appfq8Jr86T3huWTwtt-21i

Nike gift card (eGift) - 60 x £50

Customer should treat Nike e-gift card like cash. Lost or stolen e-gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card does not expire. E-gift card can be redeemed online and in store.

View full Terms of Use: https://www.nike.com/gb/help/a/giftcard-terms-eu

How to redeem: https://www.nike.com/gb/help/a/giftcard-redeem-eu

John Lewis/Waitrose (eGift) - 80 x £50

Customer should treat John Lewis/ Waitrose e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire after 24 months. Customer will not be able to use this e-Gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-Gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed online and in store.

View full Terms of Use: https://www.johnlewis.com/customer-services/shopping-with-us/terms-and-conditions

How to redeem: https://www.johnlewis.com/customer-services/prices-and-payment/gift-cards

Café Nero (eGift) - 80 x £10

Customer should treat Café Nero e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen e-Gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire after 18 months. Customer will not be able to use this e-Gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-Gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed in store only. Refer to gift-card vendor for further information.

Uber (eGift) - 80 x £50

Customer should treat Uber e-gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen e-gift cards cannot be replaced. E-gift card will expire after 36 months. Customer will not be able to use this e-gift card after that date and any unused balance on the e-gift card will be lost. E-Gift card can be redeemed online only. Refer to gift-card vendor for further information.

How to redeem: https://www.uber.com/gb/en/gift-cards/

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

Eligibility

2. To benefit from the Promotion, Participants must make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period AND participate in the LG summer memory game [www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer/memory-game]. Participants can also visit www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer for details. Each purchase constitutes one entry to the LG summer memory game.

3. Participants must insert a valid email address during purchase AND on completion of the LG summer memory game. The same email address must be used upon purchase and when participating in the LG summer memory game in order to qualify for the prize draw.

4. Participants who qualify for the daily prizes (“Winners”) will be drawn randomly from an independently audited computer programme from the list of Participants.

5. The selection criteria specified above will be extracted from the daily order data at 13:30 BST each business day. Winners will be announced before 18:00 BST the next business day on www.lg.com/uk/promotion/summer/memory-game. Winners will also be notified separately (via the email address provided upon purchase on www.lg.com/uk) between 26th August 2024 and 11th September 2024.

6. The prizes will be delivered via email to the email address registered (during purchase on www.lg.com/uk and participation in the LG summer memory game) 30 days after the delivery date of the purchased product(s). Physical prizes will be delivered to the shipping address associated with the Participant’s purchase from www.lg.com/uk (30 days after delivery of the purchased product(s)).

7. Participants can play as many times throughout the Promotion Period. Prizes are limited to one prize per Participant. Playing multiple times a day will not increase the chance of winning.

8. There is no requirement for the Participant to be an existing LG customer.

9. Cancellation within 30 days of purchase will result in the Participant being disqualified from the Promotion.

10. There will not be any additional Winner selections even in the event of Winner cancellation.

Data Protection

11. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

12. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

13. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the prize is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over prizes issued.

14. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

15. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

18. The Promoter will not be responsible for prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

21. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the Participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in the Promotion, the Participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.