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55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

55QNED8EB3B
Front view of 55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 55QNED8EB3B
The front view of the LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid flows of multicolored motion on screen, featuring Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, an α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, webOS, and an 85-inch display.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 55-inch display with a 1236 mm-wide screen, 718 mm screen height, 780 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1086 by 230 mm
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of 55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 55QNED8EB3B
The front view of the LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid flows of multicolored motion on screen, featuring Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, an α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, webOS, and an 85-inch display.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 55-inch display with a 1236 mm-wide screen, 718 mm screen height, 780 mm height with stand, a 67.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1086 by 230 mm
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
55 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED8E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

Key Features

  • LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalised experience, secured by LG Shield
More


Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analysed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring dynamic colour to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and our Mini LED technology come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond.

 
Dynamic QNED colour Pro

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.2)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo3)

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimisation to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.6)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.7)

LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.8)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Multi-layered protection with 7 core technologies

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Multi-layered protection with 7 core technologies Discover more about LG Shield

LG Shield's 7 Core Technologies

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Storage and Management, illustrated by a key icon, where enhanced protection mechanisms safeguard sensitive information within the system.
Secure Data Storage and Management

Secure data storage through enhanced key technology 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Cryptographic Algorithms, illustrated by a protected display and shield icon, where encryption-based security ensures safe and reliable data transmission.
Secure Cryptographic Algorithm

Client certificate management for secure data transmission 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Ensuring Software Integrity, illustrated by a secure system icon, where authentication mechanisms verify system reliability and protect against unauthorized access.
Ensuring Software Integrity

Credential technology for secure user authentication 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for User Authentication and Access Control, illustrated by connected user and lock icons, where system-level protection manages access and secures application environments.
User Authentication and Access Control

System protection and application security solutions for software integrity 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Transmission, illustrated by connected server and device icons, where verification processes ensure integrity and protect data during transfer.
Secure Data Transmission

A verified solution ensuring integrity for security updates 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Security Event Transmission and Response, illustrated by connection and monitoring icons, where cryptographic systems enable rapid detection and response to threats.
Security Event Transmission and Response

A solution powered by secure cryptographic algorithms 29)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with LG Shield is recognized for Security Update Management, illustrated by system and shield icons, where real-time monitoring and update mechanisms help prevent threats and maintain system protection.
Security Update Management

Real-time intrusion prevention and threat monitoring for security events 29)

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free10)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.11)

 

 

 

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sporting event

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.12)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience with up to 60Hz VRR. With the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller paired with fast refresh rate, every gaming moment becomes more enjoyable.14)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.15)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming

Explore thousands of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.16)

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.


True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen colour, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.17)

Design, made to elevate your space

 

Slim Design

Slim silhouette that blends into your interior

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

LG QNED evoAI Mini LED QNED80 with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying a bold, colourful abstract artwork.

LG QNED evoAI Mini LED QNED80 with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying a bold, colourful abstract artwork.

* If wall-mounting, a separate wall-mount bracket (not included) will be required.


Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

 

 

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.18)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.22)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalised dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.23)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.25)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.26)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronising the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.27)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronised surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

2) * QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3) * Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

6) * AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

7) * Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

8) * Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

9) * Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

10) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

11) * Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

12) * ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

* The scope of support may vary by country.

* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

14) * 60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

15) * In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

16) * Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

* Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

* Gamepad is sold separately.

 

17) * FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

18) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

19) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

20) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

21) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

22) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

23) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

24) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

26) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

27) * Soundbar can be purchased separately.

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 718 x 67.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    12.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • USB Input

    x1 (v 2.0)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096777107

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 718 x 67.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 797/767 x 302

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    14.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1370 x 810 x 162

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    506 x 302

  • TV Weight without Stand

    12.8

  • TV Weight with Stand

    18.5

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26GB (w/ Number Key)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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