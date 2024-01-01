We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately.
Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Stay connected to your hero
An image featuring the GEFORCE Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.
Game Optimiser & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
Game-changing specs
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
* Netflix streaming membership required.
* Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
Display Type
4K NanoCell
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
TV Weight without Stand
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K NanoCell
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Direct
-
50Hz Native
-
Nano Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
31/12/2026
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
1820 x 1205 x 228
-
44.5
-
1678 x 1045 x 378
-
895 x 378
-
31.4
-
34.6
-
400 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
8806091623812
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
What people are saying
-
