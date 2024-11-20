Meet Local Legend,

Jamie Wolf In June 2020, LG Electronics Australia recognised and rewarded Jamie Wolf, a local hero in his Victoria community. Jamie witnessed first-hand the impact of bushfires in 2015 after his family farm in Barnawartha, Victoria was burnt out. In response, Jamie and his father launched a volunteer-based fencing repair business, Fencing for Fires. The father and son duo volunteer in their spare time to rebuild farmland fencing to those impacted by bushfires. Fast forward to the devastating 2019/2020 bushfire season, Jamie and his father returned to help rebuild farmlands in the communities of Wodonga, Upper Murray and parts of Southern NSW. While many residents lost their homes during the fires, Fencing for Fires were there to help rebuild much needed fencing so farm owners could pick up and continue their livelihood in the aftermath of the disaster.

Working full-time alongside Fencing for Fires, Jamie has faced many challenges, both financial and personal, with the business taking time away from his own family. However, when it comes to supporting his community during testing times, Jamie wouldn’t have it any other way. As an army veteran, his drive to be there for his neighbours keeps him on track and helps him stay mentally focused. Furthermore, seeing the farm owners get back on track quickly continues to be rewarding for him.

We spoke to Jamie to learn more about his selfless efforts – how he got started, his greatest challenges and the future of Fencing for Fires: LG: What prompted you to give back in your community? JW: In 2015, our family farm in Barnawartha, Victoria was burnt out. My dad and I rebuilt the fences around our farmland and after this devastating impact, I was asked to help rebuild the fences of others in my community. I didn't realise it at the time how long it would all take to rebuild. Given the 2019/2020 fires have been called Australia's biggest natural disaster, I knew the scale would be huge and it only felt right to offer up my skills to support my neighbours. From that point, I created the Fencing for Fires Facebook page and have been helping rebuild farmland fences ever since. During the 2019/2020 bushfires, the community support we received was astronomical – that’s what truly got me through the volume of work. We had two to five people from other organisations come in and help us out, which took a lot of the pressure off – fencing is many hands make light work in my eyes. But it was the community support on the ground that got us through. LG: How did you come up with the concept? JW: After my family's experience, I knew what it was like to rebuild a farm, specifically the fences. It required 18 months of hard work to get back to some normality and I found it very difficult to do it on my own, while the struggle was evident on dad and my brother after months of work. So, I knew if I could get support, I could get results to help rebuild the fire affected quicker. I’m an army veteran and for my whole life I’ve always felt the need to help people. That’s why I enlisted in the army; it was my opportunity to help people. I was deployed to countries like East Timor where I was able to help other countries while helping my own. Fencing for Fires is an extension of this mentality. It’s so rewarding and helps to keep my mind on track, especially after returning home from a job that can have a major impact on your mental health. Having the opportunity to help people and make a positive impact on their life is why I get out of bed every day