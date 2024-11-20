Meet Local Legend,

Louise Dingle In June 2020, LG rewarded Louise Dingle of Brisbane, Queensland as a deserving LG Local Legend Winner. Louise is a proud mum to one son and Qantas flight attendant who spends her free time helping to protect Australia’s precious wildlife. The devastating bushfires in 2019/2020 saw the displacement and significant loss of Australian wildlife. In fact, an estimated one billion native animals were killed during this period and more than 11 million hectares of habitat was lost. Louise, who has spent the last decade saving and protecting at risk native animals from various threats, mobilised her community and network to assist in the rescue and preservation of wounded marsupials and other species in the wake of this tragedy.

Together, Louise and her community, revive injured marsupials who had lost their homes and moved closer to the residential areas. They do this by keeping the animals hydrated and warm before organising care through organisations such as the RSPCA or local veterinary clinics. Even after Louise wraps up a shift as a flight attendant, she drives the roads surrounding a newly constructed airport runway to find and rescue injured animals. Louise’s contributions are not only vital to maintaining Australia’s fragile ecosystem, they are also valuable in teaching children in the community about the importance of wildlife care. She also contributes her time as a volunteer refugee therapist and gives those she counsels the opportunity to spend time with the animals, as well as a sense of purpose – especially if they are not working.

We spoke with Louise to find out more about her selfless efforts helping to sustain the Australian marsupial population and other native species. You can read her inspiring answers below: LG: What prompted you to give back in your community? LD: I grew up in Rockhampton and was mentored by my dad who was always doing things in the community. As I grew up in the country, we would see so many kangaroos getting hit by cars. I guess that’s some context into why I have always felt it was right to give back to the community. For the last 10 years in Brisbane they’ve been putting in a second airport runway. When I would be on my way to work as a flight attendant, I could see that every time they bulldozed a piece of land, there would be injured animals that would come towards the roads. I then would see so many people driving past these injured wildlife and I just wanted to do something about it! LG: How did you come up with the concept? LD: Well I thought to myself, there’s an issue – there’s a behaviour going on and there are displaced animals. I have an environment that I can use as a great resource space to do something about it. I also work as a pro bono therapist with refugees, and I knew they wanted to help out too – and especially support with the injured wildlife that needed transporting. So often these refugees would help me move the animals to a vet or to the RSPCA - or help bundle them up before I could get them to a vet. The support was overwhelming and the refugees I supported found a sense of purpose. They often said to me that helping heal an animal helped heal them too. Even my neighbourhood joined in - a woman on my street in her 90s and fellow flight attendants would sew and knit these beautiful bags to help transport the animals. So, I had all of these people who gave up their spare time to help out and they were usually really keen to help out too.