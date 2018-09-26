Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

COME HOME TO COMFORT THIS SUMMER WITH THE NEW WH SPLIT SYSTEM SERIES

CORPORATE 09/26/2018
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

 

BEAT THE AUSTRALIAN HEAT THIS SUMMER:

AUSTRALIANS TO STAY COOL AND COMFORTABLE WITH THE NEW LG WH SERIES

 

LG introduces new split system air conditioning series with LG smart diagnostics and upgrades on features consumers know and love

 

SYDNEY, 26 September 2018 – Summer is right around the corner and LG Electronics Australia (LG) will help Aussies keep their cool as things heat up, with the 2018 LG WH air conditioning series.

 

 “LG is at the forefront of air conditioning innovation and design, and the LG WH series is a testament to this encapsulating LG’s ethos of making life good by connecting with the real needs and desires of consumers and innovating around them,” said Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Air Conditioning at LG Australia.

 

Stay Smart

Gone are the days of lost remotes falling down the side of the sofa or under the bed. Now you can program your air conditioner and set your preferred temperature with the LG Smart ThinQ app. The in-built Wi-Fi coupled with the LG Smart ThinQ app gives you access and control of your air conditioner through your compatible smartphone*, even when you’re not at home. So you can switch on your air con before you leave the beach or your workplace, allowing you to come home to comfort.

 

 

Stay in Control

You can stay in control of your energy consumption, with the LG Smart ThinQ app providing you with real-time and weekly/monthly energy usage, as well as alerts for when your energy consumption is about to reach a pre-set limit. The Active Energy Control feature also allows you to cap the energy consumption of your air-conditioning unit, offering three levels of power reduction for individual energy-saving needs.

 

Stay Healthy

Staying inside and keeping cool during those over-heated days is ideal but homes can contain many harmful microscopic adhering particles that can adversely affect your health. For families suffering from summer allergies, LG’s WH Series can help those affected breathe easier with the Plasmaster Ioniser Plus and its Autocleaning features. The Plasmaster Ioniser Plus works by infusing the air with over three million ions to reduce microscopic particles. This sterilises over 99 per cent of adhering bacteria and deodorises the air.

 

With Plasmaster Autocleaning, the interior of the air conditioner is maintained by drying off the heat exchanger, then the interior is sterilised once more with Plasmaster ions to help minimise unwanted mould and odours. LG’s WH Series has been designed to keep household air cleaner, whilst also keeping users cool in summer, and warm in winter.

 

The WH Series

LG passionately believes in improving the day-to-day lives of Australians through its forward-thinking air conditioning technology, with the WH Series containing some of LG’s most innovative technology yet. You also have peace of mind when it comes to reliability, thanks to a ten year inverter compressor parts warranty, so you can come home to comfort for years to come.

 

The LG WH Series of air conditioning products are available in specialised dealers across Australia. For more details, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/split-system-air-conditioner

 

*Feature can be accessed using LG SmartThinQ App on Android or iOS smartphones. Internet connection required.

 

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, visit here.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Madeleine Hemsley, LG-One Australia                                                

madeleine.hemsley@lg-one.com

02 9286 1280 / 0452 505 793

 

- END -

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies ―Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business ― and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 