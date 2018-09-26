COME HOME TO COMFORT THIS SUMMER WITH THE NEW WH SPLIT SYSTEM SERIES

BEAT THE AUSTRALIAN HEAT THIS SUMMER:

AUSTRALIANS TO STAY COOL AND COMFORTABLE WITH THE NEW LG WH SERIES

LG introduces new split system air conditioning series with LG smart diagnostics and upgrades on features consumers know and love

SYDNEY, 26 September 2018 – Summer is right around the corner and LG Electronics Australia (LG) will help Aussies keep their cool as things heat up, with the 2018 LG WH air conditioning series.

“LG is at the forefront of air conditioning innovation and design, and the LG WH series is a testament to this encapsulating LG’s ethos of making life good by connecting with the real needs and desires of consumers and innovating around them,” said Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Air Conditioning at LG Australia.

Stay Smart

Gone are the days of lost remotes falling down the side of the sofa or under the bed. Now you can program your air conditioner and set your preferred temperature with the LG Smart ThinQ app. The in-built Wi-Fi coupled with the LG Smart ThinQ app gives you access and control of your air conditioner through your compatible smartphone*, even when you’re not at home. So you can switch on your air con before you leave the beach or your workplace, allowing you to come home to comfort.

Stay in Control

You can stay in control of your energy consumption, with the LG Smart ThinQ app providing you with real-time and weekly/monthly energy usage, as well as alerts for when your energy consumption is about to reach a pre-set limit. The Active Energy Control feature also allows you to cap the energy consumption of your air-conditioning unit, offering three levels of power reduction for individual energy-saving needs.

Stay Healthy

Staying inside and keeping cool during those over-heated days is ideal but homes can contain many harmful microscopic adhering particles that can adversely affect your health. For families suffering from summer allergies, LG’s WH Series can help those affected breathe easier with the Plasmaster Ioniser Plus and its Autocleaning features. The Plasmaster Ioniser Plus works by infusing the air with over three million ions to reduce microscopic particles. This sterilises over 99 per cent of adhering bacteria and deodorises the air.

With Plasmaster Autocleaning, the interior of the air conditioner is maintained by drying off the heat exchanger, then the interior is sterilised once more with Plasmaster ions to help minimise unwanted mould and odours. LG’s WH Series has been designed to keep household air cleaner, whilst also keeping users cool in summer, and warm in winter.

The WH Series

LG passionately believes in improving the day-to-day lives of Australians through its forward-thinking air conditioning technology, with the WH Series containing some of LG’s most innovative technology yet. You also have peace of mind when it comes to reliability, thanks to a ten year inverter compressor parts warranty, so you can come home to comfort for years to come.

The LG WH Series of air conditioning products are available in specialised dealers across Australia. For more details, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/split-system-air-conditioner

*Feature can be accessed using LG SmartThinQ App on Android or iOS smartphones. Internet connection required.

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, visit here.

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Madeleine Hemsley, LG-One Australia

madeleine.hemsley@lg-one.com

02 9286 1280 / 0452 505 793

- END -

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.