LG SHOWCASES COMMERCIAL DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AT NEW SYDNEY BUSINESS CENTRE

Sydney, 28 June 2018 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the re-opening of its flagship LG Business Innovation Centre in Sydney’s Surry Hills. The 198m2 Business Centre features an open layout that invites visitors and customers to experience what LG’s premium commercial display technology will look like in their own business’ environment.

The Business Centre, located at 83-97 Kippax Street in Surry Hills, will showcase LG’s display technology designed for commercial environments including OLED, Surface-Mounted LED, Ultra Stretch and 86” Ultra High Definition screens. The centre’s close proximity to Sydney’s commercial hub allows convenience and accessibility for LG’s corporate customers.

LG has designed the Business Centre to resemble the various commercial environments for which its screens have been designed. This includes transportation environments including airports and public transport stops, quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail settings, as well as an area simulating the environment in a hotel room to showcase commercial TV hardware and software. Additionally, LG’s suite of high performance medical displays will be on show at the Business Centre.

“This is a fantastic new space that really enables our customers to not only inspect our latest display technology, but also to experience what that technology can look like when installed in the context of their own unique requirements” said Russ Prendergast, senior marketing manager at LG.

“Businesses decision-makers understand that customer experience is critical for success. Whether your business is using display technology for wayfinding, entertainment or promotion, LG has a broad range of product to suit your customer needs”, said Prendergast.

In addition to showcasing LG’s suite of commercial display products, the Business Centre will also host training and conference events, as well as providing system integrators a setting to demonstrate product operability to their customers.

Details of the technology on show in the Business Centre are as follows:

LED video wall: Stunning image quality; power-efficient design; super convenient operation & maintenance

Ultra HD Video Wall: Narrowest even panel bezel offered by LG at 0.9mm; high-performance Quad Core System on Chip (SoC) with webOS; excellent viewing angle; lightweight & slim depth

86-inch and 88-inch Ultra-Stretch: Extended wide format; seamless 4-divided Picture-by-picture (PBP); maximised advertisement effects

86-inch Ultra HD Display and 86-inch Touch Ultra HD Display: High-performance SoC with webOS; 4-divided PBP2; slim depth

OLED Displays including Wallpaper: Perfect black, explosive colours & wide viewing angle; slim, light & space-saving design

