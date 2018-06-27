LG HAS MAJORITY WIN IN ACCC LEGAL CASE

Today the Full Federal Court dismissed the majority of the appeal brought by the ACCC from an earlier decision. The Full Court found that LG Australia did not engage in false or misleading conduct in 17 out of the 19 alleged representations concerning customers' rights under the consumer guarantees in the Australian Consumer Law which were the subject of the appeal. The Court did not make a similar finding in relation to the remaining two representations but noted that the two consumers involved were not in fact misled. This is consistent with our commitment to customer service and handling of consumer guarantees.

LG Australia is committed to honouring our obligations under Australian Consumer Law and will be carefully reviewing the findings of the Court.