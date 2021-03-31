Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG AND KIIS FM ANNOUNCE FLOOD SUPPORT INITIATIVE FOR NSW FAMILIES

CORPORATE 03/31/2021
31 March 2021, Sydney - LG Electronics Australia announced it would help replace damaged household appliances and electronics products in 150 homes impacted by the NSW floods, as part of a support initiative with Kiis FM.

The program will see approximately $200,000 in support packages distributed as a small gesture to help families in flood-affected areas get back on track as they rebuild their homes, products include much needed home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves.  



Persistent storms over a weeklong period in March 2021 saw thousands of residents evacuated in more than in 18 communities. Areas hardest hit included the NSW mid-north coast towns of Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Laurieton, and Taree, and west of Sydney around Penrith and in the Hawkesbury-Nepean valley.

 

Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia said “we need to take care of our communities, to help those in need and support them as they look to rebuild their lives. Responding to natural disasters requires the cooperation of communities, governments and companies such as ours. I am pleased we have been able to partner with Kiis FM to make a meaningful contribution to these families.” 

 

The first three families received their packages today, as part of the program launch with Kiis FM radio personalities Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, which included products from LG’s home appliances, home entertainment, computer and air conditioning categories. 

 

To learn more about the relief package program please visit the Kiis FM website at www.kiis1065.com.au/ 




Today LG also announced it would relaunch their LG Local Legends program in 2021, which rewards and celebrates people, charity groups and community organisations throughout Australia that go above and beyond to make everyone’s life that little bit better.  

 

Last year the program supported more than 30 families, with 24 LG Local Legends coming from a range of worthy causes.  The program is set to recommence in May and those looking to learn more about the program should visit https://www.lg.com/au/LGlocallegends/legends

 

For more information about LG Electronics Australia please visit: https://www.lg.com/au. For more information about global disaster recovery programs and other company initiatives please visit: www.lgnewsroom.com   




---ends---

