LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA TEAMS UP WITH THREE BIRDS RENOVATIONS



Image Three Bird Renovations - Australian Staycation, pool house reveal episode 1.









SYDNEY, 6 May 2021– LG Electronics Australia today announced the company is partnering with renovation experts, Three Birds Renovations as part of a campaign to promote stylish home living.

The company is the exclusive home entertainment partner for two upcoming showcase home projects as of April 2021. As part of the initiative, consumers will see LG TVs in-situ, in a living room, media room and master bedroom, styled to a tee and positioned to deliver optimal viewing experiences to suit any family scenario.

House 13, ‘Australian Staycation’ has been inspired by holiday destinations and design elements from around the world and is the homeowners’ dream holiday brought to life, at home. The home features three LG televisions, with customers able to discover LG home entertainment products through design and lifestyle storytelling across social media and Three Birds online platforms over the coming weeks.

Three Birds co-founder Lana Taylor said the new LG products perfectly complement their design aesthetic for the showcase home: “It wouldn’t be an Australian staycation without some seriously good-looking TV technology, so we are more than happy to integrate LG TVs throughout the home.”

The second showcase home, scheduled for completion later this year, will consist of select models from the 2021 LG range of televisions. Included in this selection are the 2021 LG OLED TVs, the next evolution of the company’s OLED technology consisting of millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and one billion rich colours*. The new 2021 LG OLED TV range comes in a variety of screen size options and form factors, which can accommodate a variety of modern spaces.









Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia commented on the exclusive partnership for home entertainment: "Partnering with Three Birds is a wonderful opportunity to show how LG products can enrich the home. These LG products have been handpicked by the Three Birds team for their design and premium quality. All of these products have been thoughtfully incorporated into the Three Birds build, reflecting the new ways Australians are engaging with technology in their home."

Sydney-based Three Birds, Bonnie Hindmarsh, Erin Cayless and Lana Taylor have quickly become Australia's favourite renovation trendsetters, particularly on social media where their content now reaches over two million people every month and their online video series is now watched in 113 countries across the globe.

LG Electronics Australia will be giving more Australians the opportunity to rediscover their range of products this year. The Three Birds partnership follows the opening of the new LG Experience Centre at the company’s headquarters in Western Sydney. The Centre includes the latest and greatest products from LG across brand categories and will primarily operate as a hub for brand immersions and training with partners, designers, media and influencers.

To watch the reveal of Three Birds Renovation’s House 13, Episode 1 visit: https://www.threebirdsrenovations.com/blog/episodeonehouse13





