LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA TO CELEBRATE ‘EVERYDAY GOOD’ WITHIN AUSTRALIAN COMMUNITIES





SYDNEY, 3 June 2021 – LG Electronics Australia, a company focused on celebrating everyday good in Australian communities, is set to give away more than AUD $175,000 in interconnected product solutions to Australians over the next six months.

The ‘LG Local Legends’/ #LGLocalLegends initiative, which started in 2020 invites Australians to nominate individuals and groups who are making a difference in their local communities - through their time, actions, talents and/or dedication to others, from 31st May to 24th November 2021. Each month, starting from Friday, 2nd July 2021, LG Electronics Australia will recognise and reward one deserving nominee, up to a total of six nominees, with a LG Life’s Good Home package valued at over RRP $20,000.

To enter nominators can visit lglifesgood.com.au, share an image and tell LG Electronics Australia in 50 words or less how the nominee contributes to their local community with their consent. Entrants who share their approved nomination via Facebook will also have an opportunity to win a LG Life’s Good Home Package in two separate instances during the competition period.

Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia, said:

“Our Local Legends program in 2020 truly showed us at LG Electronics Australia that even in unprecedented times individuals and groups can rise above these hardships to selflessly make the lives of others better. It’s for that reason we are continuing to recognise the incredible efforts of those in our local communities. We are looking forward to celebrating more deserving Australians in 2021.”

Four of the 24 2020 LG Local Legend winners have become this year’s ambassadors for the program– each story is unique and highlights the diverse ways Aussies are giving back in their communities. Find out more about their stories by visiting the video links below:

Jamie Wolf, Fencing for Fires Jamie witnessed first-hand the impact of bushfires in 2015 after his family farm in Barnawartha, Victoria was burnt out. In response, Jamie and his father launched a volunteer-based fencing repair business. Since then the father and son duo volunteer in their spare time to rebuild farmland fencing for those impacted by bushfires. Fast forward to the devastating 2019/2020 bushfire season, Jamie and his father returned to help rebuild farmlands in their communities of Wodonga, Upper Murray and parts of Southern NSW.



Adele Jago, Sydney Search DogsAdele at Search Dogs Sydney dedicates thousands of hours every year to locate missing persons, such as those lost in the bush or as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through her passion for protecting and rescuing others, she founded the not-for-profit organisation, Search Dogs Sydney in 2015. The organisation represents a dedicated team of qualified volunteers that train canines to aid the NSW police department in the search of lost or missing persons.



Merissa Forsyth, Pretty FoundationMerissa dedicates her time to empower young girls to be confident, happy and comfortable in their own skin. After putting a successful career in marketing on hold in 2012, Merissa decided to pursue a new path, and established a movement, the Pretty Foundation. The foundation ignites much needed conversations around body image and self-esteem for women and girls in Australia. She has found that this early education aids in prevention of future self-esteem and body image issues.



Peter & Melissa McGuiness, You Choose Youth Road Safety In 2012, Peter and Melissa’s 18-year-old son, Jordon was speeding under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he drove his car into a stationary vehicle. His choices killed four young victims in the other car as well as himself. This heartbreaking incident inspired the couple to help make a difference in altering the behaviours and choices of young drivers. Since the tragedy, Peter and Melissa organise and run impactful presentations for school groups nationally where they teach teenagers the importance of personal accountability and collective peer advocacy in order to protect their families, communities and themselves from on-road incidents. Together their advocacy is helping save more lives!

Like the 2020 program, all approved LG Local Legend nominees will be recognised and celebrated on a dedicated LG Local Legends Hero Wall. However, this year Australians can engage with the Wall and vote for a deserving winner by ‘hearting’ the profiles featured.

New to the competition in 2021, nominators that share their approved nomination from the Hero Wall to their Facebook page are eligible to win one of two LG Life’s Good Home nominator prize packages worth RRP $20,000.

And what’s more? Voters also have a chance to win, those who choose to register and share their vote on Facebook are eligible to win one of four monthly LG Life’s Good Audio Packages valued at RRP $428, which equates to a total of 24 audio prize packages that will be given away during the competition period.

LG Electronics Australia’s commitment to local communities extends beyond the LG Local Legends program. Following the devastating New South Wales’ floods in March 2021 the company teamed up with KIIS 1065 FM hosts, Kyle and Jackie O to distribute over $230,000 in relief packages including much needed home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves to 150 impacted households.