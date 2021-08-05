Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
REDISCOVER GOOD: LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA REDEFINES ‘LIFE’S GOOD’ IN 2021

CORPORATE 08/05/2021
SYDNEY, 6 August 2021– LG Electronics Australia, the company committed to creating more meaningful connections in the home, today announced it is launching a new brand campaign, ‘Rediscover Good.’ This is the company’s first local brand campaign in over a decade and more than 21 years since the local office coined the iconic term ‘Life’s Good’, a slogan that is well recognised globally.

 

 ‘Life’ and ‘good’ have different meanings today than they did in 1999, and the past 18 months with challenging events in our communities such as bushfires, floods and COVID-19, has meant LG as a brand wanted to rethink how they relate to their customers locally and what ‘Life’s Good’ means for Australians in today’s environment.

 

The company’s campaign, ‘Rediscover Good’ aims to playfully underscore how LG technology brings good to consumers’ daily lives through countless tiny moments, to remind and inspire them to rediscover the good in their everyday, because “Life’s Full of Good when you look for it.”

 

“Over the past year the pandemic has changed the way Australian families live, and this in turn has changed their relationship with the home. At the same time, more consumers than ever before were interacting with LG Electronics products at home. Our products are loved once owned but overtime our brand has become more functional and has lacked a unique local identity,” said Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia.  

 

“We wanted to find a way to connect more authentically with Australian consumers. Creating a holistic campaign that depicted real Australian homes and people demonstrating how they use LG products across the brand in real-life scenarios was the simple answer. Of course, ‘Life’s Good’ is still very much at the core of our identity at LG Electronics Australia, this program makes it significantly more relatable and relevant for our local audiences.”


LG has created a distinctive and toe-tappingly fun creative, reframing the seemingly small moments in everyday domestic life. The first TV spot explores a family with Generation X parents and two school-aged children enjoying a simple, yet chaotic, weekend family breakfast before racing to their child’s soccer game. The way they interact with LG technology shows how their lives are made just a little bit easier. The second TVC features millennial friends and housemates coming together for a fun-filled movie night at home and how LG technology is part of their daily lives through countless tiny moments. Both TV spots aim to exemplify modern Australian life and connect with LG Electronics Australia’s customer segmentations.

 

The soundtrack used is much more than just a traditional score to support a narrative, it is an integral part of the overall creative which gives a sense of cohesion and ensures a melodic rhythm is maintained throughout. The soundtrack was composed using an eclectic mix of everyday sounds and character jingles found from around the home, whilst essentially weaving these everyday moments together. The combination of the music track from Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday’ song, visceral sound design and split-screen collectively builds momentum and creates an engaging and exciting rhythm that is a celebration of the joy and inspires listeners to appreciate the good in everyday moments.

 

The Works, recently appointed by LG Electronics Australia to lead brand strategy across the company’s portfolio, including home appliances and home entertainment, spearheaded the creative direction. The agency worked closely with film director, Kate Halpin and production company, The Sweetshop on the production and Squeak E. Clean Studios on the soundtrack.

 

“LG Electronics is a world-renowned brand that has a diverse portfolio of products. Syncing the brand as one with a distinct Australian outlook is a challenge we are proud to have taken on,” said Damian Pincus, Founder/ Creative Partner, The Works.

 

Managed by the company’s media agency, Hearts & Science, the campaign will run on broadcast, digital and social media from Sunday, 8th August 2021, with Out of Home and retail commencing in the coming months.

 

In addition to the brand campaign roll-out, LG Electronics Australia has been making meaningful contributions to the local community in which it serves over the last 18 months, including supporting the bushfires and New South Wales flood relief efforts and the impacts of COVID-19. In this this period, the company has donated $1.1 million to community initiatives. The company has also continued its LG Local Legends/ #LGLocalLegends program in 2021, which celebrates and rewards individuals and groups in the community for their selfless efforts in making the lives of others better.

To learn more about the LG Electronics Australia ‘Rediscover Good’ campaign, please visit:  lg.com/au/lifesgood.

###

Credits:

Client: LG Electronics Australia
Director of Marketing: Gemma Lemieux
Corporate Marketing Manager: Louise Annetts

Creative Agency: The Works Agency
Founding Partner & Creative Director: Damian Pincus
Managing Partner: Kristie Thistlethwaite
Strategy Director:  Jen Peace
Production Director: Honae MacNeill
Creative Project Leader:  Jen Hird
Creative Team: Nathan Bilton, Jermaine Rowe and Nathan Moore

Production Company – The Sweetshop
Director: Kate Halpin
Managing Director: Edward Pontifex
Executive Producer: Greg Fyson
Producer: Stu Giles
DOP: Tim Tregoning
Post-Production: Arc Edit
Editor: James Ashbolt
Post Producer: Michaela Fenton
Colourist: Fergus Rotheram
Online Artist: Viv Baker

Sound Design & Music Licensing: Squeaky Clean

Media Agency: Hearts and Science

Assets:  For high-res images, TVCs, please click here.

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

 

Emma Miller

emma.miller@lg-one.com

LG-One Australia               

0450 761 339

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia.

 

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.



