LG Electronics Australia and Three Birds Renovations have announced their latest partnership activity, House 14: Three Birds Dream Home, which delivers the signature coastal cool style the Birds are famous for.

LG is the home electronics partner for the showcase home project, in which consumers will see LG TVs in situ, in a living room, media room and master bedroom, styled to a tee and positioned to encompass the optimal viewing technology to suit the needs of any family scenario.









Bringing to life, LG Electronics home entertainment products, the home features a range of LG TVs including the LG NANO86 NanoCell TV and LG OLED55 Gallery TV, placed in-situ within a living room, master bedroom and media room. Through contemporary interior design, each TV has been styled to deliver stellar home entertainment experiences.

Sydney-based Three Birds, Bonnie Hindmarsh, Erin Cayless and Lana Taylor, have quickly become Australia's popular home renovators , particularly on social media where their content now reaches over two million people every month and their online video series is now watched in 113 countries across the globe.

The House 14 reveal follows the successful launch of House 13: Australian Staycation, which was inspired by holiday destinations and brings the homeowners’ dream holiday to life, at home.

To find out more please visit https://www.threebirdsrenovations.com/getthelookhouse14









Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia commented on the project:

“As Australians continue to spend more time at home, entertaining spaces are fast becoming the hub of the home. And while home entertainment technology is an important consideration in the design process, the look and feel of the products cannot be overlooked when harmonising minimalistic living spaces.

“LG TVs bring refinement to any space, with intelligent features and sleek design, plus a range of sizes and form factors that blend seamlessly with home décor settings. House 14 is the perfect example of this, and we’re thrilled to see the team at Three Birds Renovations demonstrate to consumers how they can integrate LG home entertainment products in their own homes.”

Three Birds Renovations commented on the LG product integration within Housed 14:

“In the Three Birds Dream Home, we chose a big 55-inch LG OLED Gallery TV for its sleek profile which allows it to mount snugly to the wall above the fireplace, like a piece of art.”









The Three Birds Renovations partnership continues to demonstrate how LG Electronics products can enrich life at home. Most importantly, it reflects new the ways in which Australians are engaging with their technology and rediscovering the beauty of simplistic design.

Please see here for visual assets.











