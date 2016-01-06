LG INTRODUCES ALL NEW HDR-ENABLED 4K UHD OLED TV LINE-UP AT CES 2016

SYDNEY, 6th January 2015— LG Electronics (LG) globally will be exhibiting its newest HDR-enabled 4K UHD OLED TVs at the 2016 CES from January 6-9, led by the flagship 77/65-inch G6 and 65/55-inch E6 series. All eight new models will feature premium LG technologies including OLED displays, 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range (HDR), which LG implements in the G6 and E6 series as HDR Pro.

All 2016 LG UHD OLED TV models feature the Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance for meeting the demanding standards set by the industry organisation for resolution, high dynamic range, peak luminance, black levels, wide colour gamut and audio quality, among other criteria. The new TV line-up supports industry-standard HDR formats established by leading broadcasters, film studios and consumer electronics manufacturers, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision™.

The G6 and E6 series are the first TVs from LG to feature the company’s ‘Picture-On-Glass’ design, which boasts an ultra-thin OLED panel of 2.57mm at its thinnest point, with a translucent glass back and forward-facing sound bar speaker system.

HDR becomes something else to behold on OLED TVs with its capabilities enriched by OLED’s pixel dimming technology. Each pixel on an OLED panel can switch on and off independently and, as a result, OLED TVs render crisp, vibrant colours and shadow details, even when bright objects are directly next to deep, dark areas. This ability ensures that images are displayed in perfect black as well as in vibrant colours, making OLED TV a great partner for HDR content.

With 10-bit panel and 10-bit processing power, LG OLED TVs have access to more than a billion possible colour options. ColourPrime Pro technology gives these TVs the ability to display extremely fine details of colour and gradation. The G6 and E6 series also have support for BT.2020, the next-generation standard for broadcast and streaming content.

Developed in partnership with audio pioneer harman/kardon, the LG G6 and E6 series are designed with a front-firing sound bar speaker system. With the speakers pointing forward, not downward, and extra woofers to bolster the power of the speaker system, distortion and reflections are reduced and viewers will hear clean, detailed audio.

The 2016 4K UHD OLED TV line-up comes with the newest iteration of the LG webOS content management platform. LG webOS 3.0 provides an exceptional user experience to help LG SMART TV users more intuitively navigate the TV’s many features. Since its commercial introduction in 2015, webOS has been praised by technology media as one of the most versatile Smart TV platforms. With enhanced mobile connectivity, remote features and more content options, LG webOS 3.0 is expected to have even more appeal than its predecessor.

“Our 2016 OLED TV line-up features a long list of innovations, such as Picture-on-Glass design and HDR Pro, which are prominent features in the G6 and E6 series,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “By upping our OLED TV game every year, we are driving innovation in the TV space so that more consumers will see and hear about the benefits of owning an OLED TV. We think 2016 will be a game changer for this category.”

The LG G6 and E6 series, among other new LG products, will be on display at CES with plans to start its global rollout in March.

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

# # #

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in televisions, audio-visual products, monitors, personal computers and digital signage and commercial displays. The company is always pushing the boundaries of technology to create feature-rich devices with stylish designs that meet the needs of global consumers. LG is committed to improving customers lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its 4K ULTRA HD TVs, CINEMA 3D Smart TVs and award-winning OLED TVs featuring webOS 2.0 platform. For more information, please visit www.LG.com

Media assets:

For high resolution images click here.

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

LG PR Contact

John Fearn

+61 431 739 722

john.fearn@lg-one.com