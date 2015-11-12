LG Front Loader Washing Machines Win CHOICE Awards For Fifth Year In A Row

SYDNEY, 12 NOVEMBER 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that three of its front loader washing machines have cleaned up in the Australian Consumer Association’s latest review of front loader washing machines. However, there’s no new news there! This is the fifth consecutive time that models WD14024D6, WD12021D6 and WD14130D6 have received the prestigious recommendation from CHOICE magazine. WD14024D6 model took top honours, while the WD12021D6 and WD14130D6 models tied for second in the October 2015 edition of CHOICE Magazine.

The models were reviewed according to their dirt removal, rinse performance, gentleness, water and spin efficiency, amongst other factors. Performing strongly in all categories, the 8kg (WD14024D6) front loader scored one of the highest scores for gentleness.

“To be rated as best-in-category for the fifth time in a row by CHOICE is not only a great honour, but also a strong reflection of the quality of our washing machines,” said Jennifer Osborne, Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia. “When Australians select a washing machine, they want reassurance that they are going to get great performance in cleaning their clothes. Independent recognition from CHOICE demonstrates that LG washing machines truly do deliver great results to Australian consumers.”

Model WD14024D6

Model WD12021D6 Model WD14130D6

What makes these LG washing machines so great?



6 Motion™ Direct Drive: With this unique LG technology, you’ll feel as if your clothes were washed by hand. The drum moves in a range of unique, customised motions so washing performance is not just dictated by speed and temperature, but by the wash program selected. A unique combination of motions for each cycle covers most laundry needs – from woollen winter items to sportswear and delicate fabrics.

Smart Diagnosis*: If an error ever does occur, your SmartWasher can help find a solution. Smart Diagnosis allows consumers to use an LG app (or make a phone call) to notify the LG Customer Information Centre – which means less wasted time and unnecessary call-outs.

10-Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty: LG is so confident about the quality and durability of its washing machines that all models in the range come with a standard decade-long parts warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive motor.

Pause & Add: (Featured on model WD14130D6 only): This convenient feature performs exactly as its name might suggest, allowing consumers to pause the wash cycle and add a rogue sock or forgotten shirt as necessary.

Model Type Size Finish Price (RRP) WD14024D6 8kg White $1,359 WD14130D6 8.5kg White $1,459 WD12021D6 7kg White $969

For more information, please visit: http://www.lg.com/au/front-loader-washing-machines

For high-res images, please click here

*Android 2.2+, iOS 4.3+ required

