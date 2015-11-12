Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Front Loader Washing Machines Win CHOICE Awards For Fifth Year In A Row

CORPORATE 11/12/2015
SYDNEY, 12 NOVEMBER 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that three of its front loader washing machines have cleaned up in the Australian Consumer Association’s latest review of front loader washing machines. However, there’s no new news there! This is the fifth consecutive time that models WD14024D6WD12021D6 and WD14130D6 have received the prestigious recommendation from CHOICE magazine. WD14024D6 model took top honours, while the WD12021D6 and WD14130D6 models tied for second in the October 2015 edition of CHOICE Magazine.

The models were reviewed according to their dirt removal, rinse performance, gentleness, water and spin efficiency, amongst other factors. Performing strongly in all categories, the 8kg (WD14024D6) front loader scored one of the highest scores for gentleness.

“To be rated as best-in-category for the fifth time in a row by CHOICE is not only a great honour, but also a strong reflection of the quality of our washing machines,” said Jennifer Osborne, Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia. “When Australians select a washing machine, they want reassurance that they are going to get great performance in cleaning their clothes. Independent recognition from CHOICE demonstrates that LG washing machines truly do deliver great results to Australian consumers.”

pr25112015-image01

pr25112015-image02

Model WD14024D6

pr25112015-image03        pr25112015-image04

          Model WD12021D6                                                                            Model WD14130D6

 

What makes these LG washing machines so great?

6 Motion™ Direct Drive: With this unique LG technology, you’ll feel as if your clothes were washed by hand. The drum moves in a range of unique, customised motions so washing performance is not just dictated by speed and temperature, but by the wash program selected. A unique combination of motions for each cycle covers most laundry needs – from woollen winter items to sportswear and delicate fabrics.

Smart Diagnosis*: If an error ever does occur, your SmartWasher can help find a solution. Smart Diagnosis allows consumers to use an LG app (or make a phone call) to notify the LG Customer Information Centre – which means less wasted time and unnecessary call-outs.

10-Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty: LG is so confident about the quality and durability of its washing machines that all models in the range come with a standard decade-long parts warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive motor.

Pause & Add: (Featured on model WD14130D6 only): This convenient feature performs exactly as its name might suggest, allowing consumers to pause the wash cycle and add a rogue sock or forgotten shirt as necessary.

Model Type

Size

Finish

Price (RRP)

WD14024D6

8kg

White

$1,359

WD14130D6

8.5kg

White

$1,459

WD12021D6

7kg

White

$969

 

For more information, please visit: http://www.lg.com/au/front-loader-washing-machines

For high-res images, please click here

*Android 2.2+, iOS 4.3+ required

 

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

LG PR Contact

Neema Shah
LG-One Australia02 9286 1204
02 9286 1204
04 1766 7709
neema.shah@lg-one.com

 

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.


LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units - Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Company


LG Electronics Home Appliance Company is a global leader in the home appliance industry, providing thoughtfully designed products that combine excellent performance with enhanced user convenience and impressive energy and time saving features. LG’s innovative products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances are designed to resonate with consumers around the world. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

