LG Australia Announces Curved Sound Bar and New OLED Promotion

CORPORATE 11/02/2015
SYDNEY, 2nd November 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that it is offering customers that buy an LG OLED TV a bonus rebate offer on the purchase price of any LG TV, Smartphone, or Audio Visual product purchased in the same retail chain within 15 days, up to the maximum rebate value. The promotion will run from the 2nd November to the 2nd December 2015 and is available at all major retailers around Australia.

PR_11012015_image0

55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (55EG960T)

LG also announced that the price of the 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (55EG960T) is now RRP $5499. In keeping with the company’s ever increasing ability to produce excellent yield rates for OLED TV, resulting in cheaper price points, the new pricing affirms the LG commitment to improving the lives of its customers by making 4K Ultra HD OLED TV technology more affordable than ever for everyday Australian consumers.  The LG 65” 4K Ultra HD OLED (65EG960T) is also available for RRP $8999, and the 55” Curved OLED TV (55EC930T) is available for RRP $3699.

Launch of LG Music Flow HS8 (LAS855M) Wireless Curved Sound Bar

In other news, the LG HS8 (LAS855M) Curved Sound Bar, first displayed at IFA in September, is now available in Australia at an RRP of $999. It packs 360W of powerful sound across its 4.1 channels and 8 in-built speakers. The aesthetically curved Sound Bar is a perfect partner to the company’s latest curved TVs, including the LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV. The sound bar joins the LG Music Flow collection and is Google Cast™ compatible, so you can send tunes from a variety of popular streaming services to the Sound Bar using your smartphone or tablet.

The LG HS8 boasts the I.A SOUND feature, which interprets what the audience is watching or listening to and automatically adjusts the audio output to match the content for a brilliant sound experience.

In combination with current the LG promotion, customers can purchase the LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (65EG960T) and receive a rebate of up to $1,000, which will cover the cost of the LG HS8 Sound Bar at RRP $999.

For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au/oledtvpromotion.

 

 

LG HS8 STOCKISTS

 

 PR_11012015_image0

 

Media assets:

For high resolution images of the LG HS8 Sound Bar click here.

For high resolution images of the LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV, click here.

Media Contacts:

For further information, full specifications or images please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

LG PR Contact 

Emma Miller                                                                                                                                          

LG-One Australia                                                                                                                               

emma.miller@lg-one.com                                                                  

02 9286 122802 9286 1228

0450 761 3390450 761 339

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG is comprised of the following business units -Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, and Vehicle Components and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in televisions, audio-visual products, monitors, personal computers and digital signage and commercial displays. The company is always pushing the boundaries of technology to create feature-rich devices with stylish designs that meet the needs of global consumers. LG is committed to improving customers lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its 4K ULTRA HD TVs, CINEMA 3D Smart TVs and award-winning OLED TVs featuring the new webOS 2.0 platform. For more information, please visit www.LG.com

