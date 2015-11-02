LG Australia Announces Curved Sound Bar and New OLED Promotion

SYDNEY, 2nd November 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that it is offering customers that buy an LG OLED TV a bonus rebate offer on the purchase price of any LG TV, Smartphone, or Audio Visual product purchased in the same retail chain within 15 days, up to the maximum rebate value. The promotion will run from the 2nd November to the 2nd December 2015 and is available at all major retailers around Australia.

55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (55EG960T)

LG also announced that the price of the 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (55EG960T) is now RRP $5499. In keeping with the company’s ever increasing ability to produce excellent yield rates for OLED TV, resulting in cheaper price points, the new pricing affirms the LG commitment to improving the lives of its customers by making 4K Ultra HD OLED TV technology more affordable than ever for everyday Australian consumers. The LG 65” 4K Ultra HD OLED (65EG960T) is also available for RRP $8999, and the 55” Curved OLED TV (55EC930T) is available for RRP $3699.

Launch of LG Music Flow HS8 (LAS855M) Wireless Curved Sound Bar

In other news, the LG HS8 (LAS855M) Curved Sound Bar, first displayed at IFA in September, is now available in Australia at an RRP of $999. It packs 360W of powerful sound across its 4.1 channels and 8 in-built speakers. The aesthetically curved Sound Bar is a perfect partner to the company’s latest curved TVs, including the LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV. The sound bar joins the LG Music Flow collection and is Google Cast™ compatible, so you can send tunes from a variety of popular streaming services to the Sound Bar using your smartphone or tablet.

The LG HS8 boasts the I.A SOUND feature, which interprets what the audience is watching or listening to and automatically adjusts the audio output to match the content for a brilliant sound experience.

In combination with current the LG promotion, customers can purchase the LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV (65EG960T) and receive a rebate of up to $1,000, which will cover the cost of the LG HS8 Sound Bar at RRP $999.

For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au/oledtvpromotion.

