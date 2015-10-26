THE NEXUS 5X ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, 26 October 2015 – LG Electronics (LG) is pleased to announce the arrival of the Nexus 5X in Australia, in partnership with Google. This is the latest product that the tech giants have collaborated on and for LG it follows on from the successful Nexus 5 released in late 2013. As expected, it comes packed with new hardware and the freshest version of Google’s Android operating system.

A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

The Nexus 5 of 2013 was widely acknowledged at the time as a standout product with reviewers praising the beauty and performance of the hardware, including the 2GB of RAM and 1080p screen.

Since that time LG has focused on developing its feature rich flagship smartphones, releasing the LG G3 and LG G4 which have been widely acclaimed for their design and functionality.

LG is now continuing the successful collaboration with Google to bring its manufacturing experience to the creation of yet another stand out Nexus handset.

THE HANDSET

Leveraging the experience and technology gains from the last 2 years LG has packed the Nexus 5X with some fantastic technology. Consumers buying the Nexus 5X will be benefiting from features found in flagship handsets at the traditionally market leading price that the Nexus range has made its hallmark.

It’s the stuff Android-based dreams are made of.

• Nexus Imprint: A fingerprint sensor conveniently located on the back, where your finger naturally falls. A single touch of the sensor is all it takes to power on and unlock the Nexus 5X for immediate use.

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS: The latest operating system offers features designed to enhance the user experience, such as Permissions Simplification, Advanced Silent Feature and Doze Mode.

• A video camera capable of capturing 120 frames per second for slow motion playback or recording content in 4K. It’s the most advanced camera ever seen on a Nexus device.

• A 12.3MP camera with a new sensor on the back that is great for low light conditions

• A sharp 5.2-inch 423ppi Full HD IPS display is great for watching videos on the go, and advanced In-Cell Touch technology enables faster recognition of taps and swipes.

• A Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor delivers effortlessly smooth performance even when playing graphics-heavy games or multi-tasking

• A 5MP front camera for those all important selfies.

LG AND GOOGLE

LG and Google is a partnership that has stood the test of time and continues to flourish. Not only has LG been a long-standing partner and supporter of the Android ecosystem but it has also been the manufacturing partner of Google on a number of innovative devices.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is the LG G Watch. The first LG smartwatch was also the first ever device to show off the Google Android Wear OS, which is now a staple amongst Australia’s most popular smartwatches, including the G Watch R and the LG Watch Urbane

Gino Casha, General Manager of mobile communications at LG Australia said, “LG delights in working with Google. As brands we share the common value of creating products that offer a phenomenal user experience for our consumers. As companies we have skills and rich histories that truly complement each other.”

Casha continued, “We are excited about our latest Nexus handset and look forward to the continued close working relationship.”

WHEN AND WHERE YOU WILL GET IT

The Nexus 5X will be available in Australia both online and in-store from Tuesday 3rd November 2015.

Adding to the great news is that the Nexus 5X is going to be available to the Australian consumer in a variety of options. It will come in three colours – Carbon Black, Ice Blue and Quartz White*

Two memory size options will be available**: 16GB and 32GB.

The AUD RRP for the 32GB is $739 and the 16GB is $659.

The in-store options are as follows:

• Telstra : Carbon (Black) & Ice (Blue) in 32GB

: Carbon (Black) & Ice (Blue) in 32GB • Harvey Norman : Carbon (Black) in 16GB & 32GB

: Carbon (Black) in 16GB & 32GB • JB HiFi : Carbon (Black) 32GB

: Carbon (Black) 32GB • Other selected resellers: Carbon (Black) in 16GB & 32GB

JB HiFi will be offering a Bonus $50.00 trade-in during November and December when a customer trades in any working phone for a new Nexus 5X smartphone.

*Quartz (white version) available online only at launch via the Google Play Store

** Colour and memory size variants will vary by retailer

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

• Chipset: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 / 423ppi)

• Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16 or 32GB eMMC ROM

• Camera: Rear - Up to 12MP with F2.2 Aperture

• Front - 5MP with F2.0 Aperture

• Battery: 2,700mAh (embedded)

• Size: 147 x 72.6 x 7.9mm

• Weight: 136g

• Network: LTE-A Cat 6

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / Type-C USB

• Colors: Carbon / Quartz / Ice

• Other: 4K Video / Dual Flash / IR Laser Auto-Focus / Fingerprint Sensor

