INTRODUCING THE LG DIRE WOLVES: LG BECOMES OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF AUSSIE E-SPORTS TEAM

SYDNEY, 13th April, 2016 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced its partnership with Dire Wolves, a leading eSports team based in Australia. With its latest range of high-end gaming monitors already making serious gamers drool, LG thought it was high-time to step up its presence in the online multiplayer community – coming aboard as sponsor for the Aussie and NZ squad at a time when the team is now forging a formidable reputation in the League of Legends arena.

As the official sponsors of Dire Wolves, LG will arm Dire Wolves team members with a veritable arsenal of its latest premium monitors to use at upcoming competitions. The LG Dire Wolves will also be representing LG at PAX (Melbourne, 4th-6th November), an international exhibition show which brings in enthusiasts to professional gamers.

LG will also offer giveaways and promotions on the Dire Wolves Facebook page.

Russ Prendergast, IT Marketing Manager at LG Australia commented: “eSports is a booming area, so it’s a really exciting time for LG to partner with Dire Wolves. By partnering with these talented guys, we’re able to kit them out with some of the best screen tech for gaming and be part of the team’s future success. We are proud to sponsor such a skilled Australian team that is making waves towards the global stage.”

Nathan Mott, Founder & Managing Director of the Dire Wolves commented: “We are thrilled to partner with LG. We’ve always found LG monitors fit the needs of our team members perfectly given high frame rates, integration of AMD FreeSync and the sheer quality of the screen resolution. Under this global partnership, the LG Dire Wolves are going to go from strength to strength.”

LG monitors are designed for the serious gamer. With gaming features such as AMD free Sync, Black Stabiliser and Game modes, LG latest gaming monitor line-up makes it easier to navigate a game’s environment and make it a vastly more immersive experience for the player.

More information about the great range of LG monitors can be found at the LG website at http://www.lg.com/au/computer-products

