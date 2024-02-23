LG BUSINESS SOLUTIONS TRANSFORMS SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY STUDIOS WITH CUTTING-EDGE DISPLAY SOLUTIONS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SYDNEY 15 FEBRUARY 2023 – LG Business Solutions (LG), a global leader in commercial information display technologies, has unveiled its latest project with Sydney Dance Company, integrating innovative technology into the historic Walsh Bay venue to enhance visitors’ experiences.
Building upon a two-year partnership between LG Electronics and Sydney Dance Company, the recent renovation delivered cutting-edge digital display solutions across four dance studios, as well as fitting them with new sound systems, flooring and acoustic treatment.
Honouring the historic charm of the venue – housed in an early 20th-century cargo wharf – the sleek and minimalist design of LG display solutions blend seamlessly throughout the building, adding both practical utility and modern sophistication to various spaces including the dance studios, gym, cafe and outdoor areas.
Delivering tailored display solutions to complement the unique character of each space within the building, the use of High Brightness Signage and Outdoor Display in both the exterior and interior was an immersive addition to the venue. Known for outstanding readability and vibrant colour expression, these displays are dynamic points of engagement for both passersby and visitors, while a slim and robust design blended seamlessly into the venue’s architecture.
Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics, commented on the harmony between historic and modern in the new space:“LG Business Solutions has a global reputation for delivering best-in-class commercial technologies across many industries, providing businesses with reliable and premium display solutions that enhance customer experiences and anticipate their future needs”.
"We’re proud to partner with Sydney Dance Company to deliver a state-of-the-art facility that enhances visitor experiences, from the moment they enter the venue with impactful outdoor signage, through to an immersive audio-visual experience in the studios that sparks creativity. Elevating the long-standing legacy of the institution with intuitive and premium display solutions, this collaboration showcases our reliability as a partner for businesses ready to take the next step towards innovation.”
Alan Watt, Philanthropy & Partnerships Director of Sydney Dance Company, commented on the state-of-the-art facility:Our partnership with LG means we are well equipped with the latest technology and LG screens feature extensively in the Sydney Dance Company’s Wharf Studios, from signage to the interactive screens in our Pilates studio. These state-of-the-art screens create opportunities for our team to promote our performances, dance classes, and display other key messages, and we can easily and regularly update them.”
Within the café, LG introduced Digital Menu displays designed to provide precise and accurate content delivery for a more user-friendly interface. Achieving brightness levels of 700 cd/m2 to enhance visibility even in well-lit environments, coupled with a built-in LG webOS platform, the Digital Menu displays improve the efficiency and ease of the ordering process, thereby enhancing customer service.
Additionally, several units of the LG One:Quick Flex were placed throughout the dance studios to cater to the broad range of uses, including rehearsals, performances, and event promotions. With adaptable configurations packaged up within a convenient all-in-one display, complete with In-Cell touch technology, built-in camera, microphones and speakers, the LG One:Quick Flex streamlined virtual communication to improve efficiency in coordinating performances and events.
LG’s broader vision to become a Smart Life Solutions company aims to continue the expansion of its B2B portfolio across various industry sectors and cement its leadership in delivering innovative solutions that elevate customer and client experiences.
The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visitwww.LG.com/b2b.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.comfor the latest news.
