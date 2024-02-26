LG INTRODUCES STANBYME SPEAKER TO GLOBAL MARKET FOR MORE PERSONALSIED ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE

Features seamless integration with LG StanbyME screens’ UX/UI and sound system to enhance home entertainment or works effectively as a portable speaker

Seoul, Feb. 26, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the global launch of the LG StanbyME Speaker (model XT7S), the company’s latest portable speaker which works in harmony with an LG StanbyME lifestyle screen or as a standalone speaker that can be taken anywhere.

Designed to enrich both indoor and outdoor entertainment, the LG StanbyME Speaker features compelling audio quality and versatility that caters to the diverse lifestyles and preferences of today’s users. Ideal for design-conscious individuals who relish streaming content and music at home or on the go, this speaker is now available in Korea and the U.S. with plans to launch in other markets, including Australia, in the coming months.

Engineered to offer the complete entertainment experience when combined with a StanbyME screen, this speaker features seamless, intuitive pairing and control through the remote control that comes with the StanbyME screen. This allows users to effortlessly toggle their speaker and screen on and off with a single press, while also seamlessly connecting via Bluetooth. LG StanbyME also boasts a dedicated widget with convenient one-stop control centre and an overview of the speaker’s status.

To further elevate audio-visual experience , the LG StanbyME Speaker fetures WOW Orchestra, which combines it with the StanbyME screen’s built-in audio system, creating a unified audio setup and delivering an premikum sound experience. What’s more, LG StanbyME’s Alpha (α) 7 Gen 6 AI processor optimises sound by content type, while the 20-mm dual tweeters on the StanbyME speaker deliver clear, highly detailed stereo audio sound. The dual passive radiator on this speaker also creates deeper, more compelling bass.

Offering multifaceted versatility, the all-new StanbyME speaker can seamlessly complement the StanbyME screen or be used as a standalone speaker anywhere, providing users with the remarkable level of flexibility that serves all their sound entertainment needs. Thanks to a dedicated cradle, the speaker attaches to LG StanbyME effortlessly, allowing users to place it in the perfect position for enhanced sound.

Moreover, with an IPX5 rating and up to 16 hours of playback, this portable speaker ensures consistent audio performance. With its compact and lightweight body (78mm H , 326mm W , 87mm D, 0.9kg), the LG StanbyME Speaker can be carried from one place to another with ease, while its ‘edge lighting’ feature offers aesthetically pleasing lighting effects that add a subtle yet visually captivating element to lift the mood and atmosphere of any setting or occasion.

LG StanbyME Speaker is currently available from LG.com website in Korea and the U.S. and is scheduled to roll out in other major markets worldwide.

